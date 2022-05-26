GTA 6 fans are tired of waiting for the game

GTA 5 was released way back in 2013 and it has been almost a decade since. Fans are used to a two-year gap between releases, however there was a four-year gap before Niko's story and five before GTA 5. The next addition to the series has been a part of fan discussions on social media ever since Michael, Franklin, and Trevor came up.

Early in February 2022, Rockstar posted a Newswire article about the new Expanded and Enhanced version for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The latter part of the article spoke about the future of the series and it clearly stated that the next game was 'well underway' as far as development was concerned.

There has been no word since, and fans are becoming impatient.

GTA 6 fans can't control their excitement for the game

GTA fans are losing their cool and patience as they wait for the next game. Rockstar has also received a lot of hate over the years as fans allege that the devs are milking Online a bit too much.

The statement gained more credibility with the release of the Expanded and Enhanced version. However, the version did quite well in the market. The post above is a very good picturization of how fans are feeling at the moment.

Fans do not want to look crazy, which is why they hold back before asking Rockstar the same question over and over again.

The post was shared on the r/gta subreddit a day ago and it already has nearly 1500 upvotes. Some fans took a page from Rockstar's 'Satire 101' book and said they would prefer to be breathing when the next game is released.

The community is craving new content as it has been over six months since the Contract DLC came out.

Fake covers are nothing new for the series, but trailers are next level (Image via Reddit/Disastrous-Deer-3421)

Clickbaiters hunting for clout have also exploited anxious GTA fans by releasing fake leaks, rumors, and even trailers. YouTube has bombarded fans with fake trailers for the next game, with there being multiple despite the fact that Rockstar is yet to share a word about them with fans.

Almost anything Rockstar posts on social media is met with expectations and questions about Grand Theft Auto 6. These tweets were obviously left unread or unreplied. To be honest, acknowledging the game's existence and then not saying a thing about it is what has fans worried.

brooklyn Evans @EvansBrooklynl @BOCOBOCACO But no GTA 6 announcement in the earnings call @BOCOBOCACO But no GTA 6 announcement in the earnings call

Take-Two Interactive recently had their investor meeting in May and fans were really excited as they expected a huge announcement. Unfortunately, nothing related to GTA 6 was revealed and according to some, questions regarding the next game were conviniently dodged.

Fans should hold out for a little longer and wait for a word from Rockstar. June-August is generally a huge time frame for the series as far as announcements are concerned.

The Trilogy: Definitive Edition was a result of rushed development and was full of bugs. No one wants Grand Theft Auto 6 to be the same, so if it takes a little longer, then the game might well be worth it.

