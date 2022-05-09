GTA 6's active development is supposed to be 'well underway', according to Rockstar. The February 4 Newswire post had all the fans of the franchise excited, and since then, the rumor mill has been in overdrive. All kinds of leaks and rumors are floating around. There have been ones claiming to have decoded the map, location, protagonist, etc.

The latest so-called leak came in the form of a supposed document from Take-Two Interactive. The mammoth organization is set to have an earnings call on May 16. While Rockstar generally keeps massive announcements set for this time period, a document is being shared all over social media, which is said to contain the company's detailed plans for the near future.

New GTA 6 release date leak turns out to be fake

Ben @videotech_ Take-Two is set to officially report its Q4 and fiscal year of 2022 in one week.



As always I'll be here to cover the results (inc, latest sale figures) and its Q&A with their investors in regards to Rockstar Games. Take-Two is set to officially report its Q4 and fiscal year of 2022 in one week.As always I'll be here to cover the results (inc, latest sale figures) and its Q&A with their investors in regards to Rockstar Games. https://t.co/onFKj5B1w4

As stated above, Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, is set to have its investors meet on May 16. This meeting generally talks about recent past performances and plans for the future. As expected, GTA fans are all ears at the time of these meets, as Rockstar has a tradition of making huge announcements before or after the meet.

With GTA 6 being under development, fans have been waiting for a reveal or teaser. There has been no word on the topic from Rockstar since February 4.

The document is titled 'FY23-FY25 Pipeline Details'. On the list, GTA 6's release date is mentioned to be in the latter half of 2024. This does coincide with what experts are expecting. Additionally, the document also reveals a game called Mafia: Primordial, set for launch in 2023, and a game called Red Dead: Gunslinger, to be released around the same time.

These were the two games that gave away the document to be fake, as these are games 2K and Rockstar haven't even announced yet. Traditionally, fans receive news of new entries from the publisher, not from the parent company. Take-Two will never reveal details before the studios themselves.

Another dead giveaway in the document comes in the form of a Max Payne remaster. Earlier this year, Remedy Entertainment decided to team up with Rockstar Games and remaster the first two Max Payne games.

Remedy will be developing the game, while Rockstar will assist with publishing and sales. However, this document names the game Max Payne Trilogy: Definitive Edition. It also estimates a 2025 release. Both the name and the release date are pretty far from the truth.

Not mentioning the games revealed during the last meet was a big mistake (Image via Reddit/rockagent)

The last thing OG GTA fans spotted was the absence of games mentioned during the previous meeting. Marvel's Midnight Suns, a game from 2K, was set for release during the fall of this year. Secondly, fans have been waiting and expecting a Bioshock announcement as well.

While fans will keep encountering leaks regarding the next GTA title until Rockstar reveals anything substantial, it is upon the community to keep an eye out and call out such fake leaks. Fans would do well to bear in mind that until an official word comes, all leaks and rumors should be taken with a grain of salt.

Edited by R. Elahi