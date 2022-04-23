5 things that GTA 6's trailer will reveal about the game

GTA 6 is officially going to happen, and it's currently in development. As Rockstar Games said earlier this year, "Activee development for the next edition in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway."

However, it was only a brief mention in a blog post, not a full-fledged announcement, and since then, the developers have been quiet about any matters regarding GTA 6. As a result, new information, rumors, and potential leaks hit the internet every week, ensuring that there's always something to discuss about. But what fans really want is a trailer.

GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS @NEWSLEAKSGTAS #TAKE2 #MAYEARNINGSCALL GTA Vice City was announced on 22 May 2002, during the Electronic Entertainment Expo and released on 29 October. R* might reveal GTA 6 in May and release a trailer in October and perhaps release the game in 2023 or early 2024. #GTA6 GTA Vice City was announced on 22 May 2002, during the Electronic Entertainment Expo and released on 29 October. R* might reveal GTA 6 in May and release a trailer in October and perhaps release the game in 2023 or early 2024. #GTA6 #TAKE2 #MAYEARNINGSCALL https://t.co/U65RBP9tiF

This will be the only way to quench the thirst of players before the actual game releases and show a sneak peek at what they will experience.

While there is a possibility that the trailer won't just give fans a small sneak peek, it might reveal almost every little detail fans have been wondering about since the game's announcement.

This article will go through the major aspects of the game that might be revealed when the trailer will be dropped.

Note: This article represents the writer's subjective opinion.

Exploring 5 major revelations that GTA 6's trailer will have for the community

1) Gameplay will be revealed

It is impossible not to show fans the gameplay of GTA 6 when Rockstar Games releases the trailer. Gameplay reveal has to happen as fans are begging to witness what new gameplay mechanics have been implemented for the new installment.

TDP4_Playa🌹 @Tdp4Yt My biggest worry about GTA 6 is R* somehow making their gameplay worse than RDR2 My biggest worry about GTA 6 is R* somehow making their gameplay worse than RDR2

Moreover, it is very unlikely that players won't get to see any kind of gameplay when they see the trailer. Nowadays, it has become the norm to splice in some footage of gameplay in video game trailers. Rockstar is probably going to do the same.

2) Players will get a look at next-gen graphics

When GTA 6's trailer drops, fans will inevitably have a look at the graphical fidelity and visual quality of the game. Since GTA 6 will primarily be released on next-gen consoles, It will be interesting for everyone to see how much the game has advanced in terms of graphics.

𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔥𝔞𝔫 @TheNathanNS The GTA 6 ULTRA GRAPHICS gameplay video starterpack The GTA 6 ULTRA GRAPHICS gameplay video starterpack https://t.co/miwEh7gnWt

Not only this, it would be really hard to avoid showing the graphics of the game when the trailer drops as another new trend that has begun in video game trailers is to show in-game cutscenes that are not created separately. So, even if Rockstar shows only cutscenes, the graphical quality will still be revealed.

3) Characters will be revealed

It is likely that characters for the new game will also be introduced when the trailer is released. For the GTA series, characters are important, and every fan is waiting to meet the new characters from the next installment.

This is also a really important element of the game that Rockstar will probably put the most effort into presenting. This is because most of the leaks and rumors that have come out since the announcement have mostly been about the characters of GTA 6.

BOCO @BOCOBOCACO Main character of GTA 6, will be guy called Rico/Ricardo, famous drug lord hired hitman to kill Rico's relative (someone he loved) few years after, he will be on revenge mission, this will happen in prologue. Rico will get dragged into drug world. Main character of GTA 6, will be guy called Rico/Ricardo, famous drug lord hired hitman to kill Rico's relative (someone he loved) few years after, he will be on revenge mission, this will happen in prologue. Rico will get dragged into drug world.

What type of character players will play as and which character from the previous installment might come in the new one is being discussed almost every day since the official announcement.

So if Rockstar does not show what characters players will see in the next game, there will be an outcry from people demanding the reveal for the characters. Because of this, it is almost impossible for Rockstar to make this risky move.

4) Maps and locations

Another element that Rockstar will have to showcase would be the setting in which the game will take place. Over the years, there has been a lot of speculation regarding this aspect, and the setting is an essential part of the GTA series. It is quite clear that even if fans don't get any other aspect of the game revealed, the settings will definitely be shown.

Rockstar needs to reveal the size of the map and what place the game is going to take place if they seriously want their fans to keep being interested in the series. Fans have already created several assumptions on where the series might take them next.

Will the players go back to Vice City or will they be introduced to a whole new city that they have never seen before? The setting is crucial information that needs to be revealed whenever the trailer will be dropped.

5) The trailer is expected to showcase the plot's skeleton

GTA 6 is more of a narrative experience than anything else. Rockstar Games has been telling stories since the first game of the series, so it is really clear that in the trailer for GTA 6, there will be at least a hint of what the story is going to be like.

Fans might not get a full fledge reveal of the story that the characters are going to be a part of. However, there is a high chance that the fans will get at least a premise of what they will be doing in the game and what kind of mission they will be playing.

Glock Lesnar @HailKingSoup GTA 6 Gotta have a Male and Female storyline...and if they want to take shit to the top.....Bring back Gangs and let us run Co-Op bank robberies in the story mode GTA 6 Gotta have a Male and Female storyline...and if they want to take shit to the top.....Bring back Gangs and let us run Co-Op bank robberies in the story mode

A lot of story-driven games are very popular, so this aspect is really important for Rockstar Games as the stories they tell are the flagship part of the series. It is almost guaranteed that players will see the reveal of the storyline of GTA 6 when the trailer drops.

