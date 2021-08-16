5 things GTA 6 needs to deliver to satisfy fan expectations 

GTA 6 is highly anticipated by the gaming community and Rockstar is far from providing any updates about it.

While players wait, they expect GTA 6 to be better than GTA 5, considering it's taking so many years to be developed and released.

With the number of new things introduced in the gaming industry by many different companies, players have a very high expectation of what they want from GTA 6. With Rockstar's recent release of the Trilogy remastered, the community is in an uproar again.

5 things GTA 6 will have to deliver to satisfy the fans’ expectations

5) Engaging story

With the success of GTA 5, Rockstar Games have become synonymous with amazing story telling.

Players expect GTA 6 to be able to satisfy their need for a compelling storyline. Rockstar has made iconic games like GTA San Andreas and even GTA 4, which have changed the way players look at games.

They have given games more of a movie-like feeling where the players get to play through a movie and fans want a heightened experience of the same in GTA 6.

4) A customizable character

Players are done with pre-assigned protagonists in GTA. With the release of Cyberpunk 2077, players saw a new approach to having a life path in the game.

Players get to enjoy a diverse gaming experience by choosing different life paths, making each choice different based on what life path they choose at the beginning. Players would love to see GTA have such a system in GTA 6 as it lets players pick a unique start to their personalized story.

3) New combat mechanics

GTA has come a long way since its first release. GTA 1 was a topdown view game and ever since it hit the 3D and HD universe, the mechanics of the game have completely changed.

With GTA being a third person shooter, players have gotten used to how to play the game. The point and shoot system has been effective but players want newer aspects on how to engage with combat in the game.

2) Revisiting the old maps

GTA Liberty City, Vice City and San Andreas have some of the most iconic maps in the series. With all major games having maps and locations that players will remember forever, players expect GTA 6 to include all the maps from its predecessors.

Giving players a world where they can navigate through all the cities in the older games is something the players are expecting.

1) Online multiplayer story

GTA 6 has been allegedly in the making for many years now. With so much time put into the game, players are expecting an online story experience from the start.

Many players expect GTA 6 to be like an MMORPG where players can play through the whole game along with their friends. This mechanic can be similar to the one we see in other MMORPGs like World of Warcraft and Elder Scrolls Online.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

