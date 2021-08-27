Why GTA 6 should offer fans more non-linear ways to complete missions

The GTA franchise provides some of the most engaging storylines available in video games. Much of this is carried out through linear story-based missions. With GTA 6 just around the corner, fans are clamoring for non-linear gameplay in the upcoming game.

Despite having increased choice-based approaches and endings in its games, the GTA series still feels rather restrictive. Attempting to finish the given objectives in an open-ended way is often not possible as that can result in mission failure.

GTA 5 is a good example of this issue. Its missions are designed in the same way that the series has been doing for so long. Non-linear gameplay is rapidly becoming the go-to choice in video games, especially in open-world games. Therefore, fans expect GTA 6 to follow suit.

GTA 6: Why the next game should be more non-linear

The GTA games are open-world games that are frequently classified in the sandbox genre. Anyone who has ever played an open-world sandbox game knows how much freedom it offers. The GTA games were once considered pinnacles of open-world game design because of the freedom in gameplay.

The same formula no longer works after nearly two decades. Other similar video games today provide a diverse range of gameplay options. Their mission structures are also being designed with a non-linear approach in mind. This has had no effect on the quality of their storyline. A good example of this type of game is The Witcher series.

Although the plot may not be appealing to everyone, it manages to accomplish its goal. When compared to the canon plot, the non-canon branching options do not feel inferior. Such an approach could be used by Rockstar for GTA 6. This could be combined with other RPG elements, some of which have appeared in previous GTA games.

GTA San Andreas had multiple RPG-like features which set it apart from the series. The story missions can also be completed in a variety of ways. GTA 5, on the other hand, made its gameplay restrictive and repetitive with how it dictated the mission objectives.

Fans would appreciate it if GTA 6 took a different, non-linear approach. One of the most common complaints about GTA 5 was the inclusion of filler missions. It would be better to omit these and instead concentrate on a dynamic mission structure.

