Why GTA 6 has the potential to be the biggest game ever

Although GTA 6 is quite far away from being released, fans continue to speculate about the game. Therefore, when it does release, it is sure to be the biggest game ever made.

The release of a GTA game has always been a big deal in the gaming industry. GTA 5 outsold every previous Rockstar title to become the second best-selling game in history. When GTA 6 is released, it will undoubtedly be even bigger, possibly even surpassing Minecraft in terms of sales.

This legacy did not emerge overnight, and the GTA series has had a long track record of success. With the GTA games, Rockstar became pioneers of the open-world genre. Thus, fans can easily expect the next GTA title to be the most ambitious game in its genre.

GTA 6: How it may become the biggest game ever

Some speculate that GTA 6 will include all of the major cities from the in-game universe. This means that it will include Liberty City, Vice City and the State of San Andreas. If this is true, the game will be enormous, much larger than any other open-world game.

This would not be due solely to map size as GTA has always created extremely detailed worlds. The series' popularity is due in large part to the variety of gameplay offered by each of its titles. The number of features available in GTA games makes them truly stand apart.

The scale of a game does not always refer to the size of the installation or even the size of the game map. Making an ambitious game with seemingly limitless possibilities is a huge deal. This is because not everyone is capable of creating something as complex as a GTA game.

The most valuable thing when it comes to making such a game is experience. Rockstar has years of experience in creating convincing open worlds in a modern setting. Few other developers can beat them in this regard. Cyberpunk 2077, for instance, has become a prime example of what happens when ambition exceeds a developer's capacity.

GTA Online has brought ridiculous amounts of profit for Rockstar (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online is undeniably the biggest reason for Rockstar's continued success. If GTA 6 incorporates a new online aspect, it has to be equal to or greater than the current online game. This alone makes the upcoming game a rather ambitious project and is probably one of the reasons why it's taking so long.

The online counterpart of GTA 5 is largely responsible for the game's continued popularity. The key to GTA 6's success may also be determined by how they present GTA Online in the future.

Hence, it remains to be seen how Rockstar decides to utilize GTA 6's potential and whether or not it will be a worthy successor.

Edited by Sabine Algur