Why GTA 6 release is unlikely for at least another two years

Although GTA 6 is still a long way off, fans have been eagerly anticipating any word about its release. However, as some reputable sources have revealed, the game isn't coming anytime before at least two years.

The release of a GTA game is a major global event fuelled by the excitement of millions of fans. Whenever the next game is released, it will inarguably be the biggest gaming event in history. However, there are many reasons why the game is taking so long to come out.

On the one hand, Rockstar will undoubtedly concentrate their efforts on improving their work culture to minimize crunch difficulties. On the other hand, if the game is released right now, the global console shortage will surely affect sales.

These are the major issues that GTA 6 is currently dealing with, making it unlikely to be released before 2023.

GTA 6: Why the game won't be coming out before at least another two years

Renowned leaker Tom Henderson has been "leaking" GTA 6 rumors since the beginning of this year. Although not known for GTA leaks, he is still a reliable source of information. His leaks were even "confirmed" by popular video games journalist Jason Schreier.

According to him, GTA 6 won't see the light of day before 2024, and the possible release date might be as late as 2025. Here are two main reasons why this might be true:

Console scarcity

Most gamers, especially those who play on consoles, are quite aware of how the global lockdown affected console sales. While this also affected the processor and graphics card market, video game development usually depends on console availability.

The above post by Redditor azet_aus_kz on the r/gta6 subreddit points out the sales expectation of the PS5. It shows how scarce the current generation console is in the market, despite generating such a buzz. It wouldn't make sense for Rockstar to release GTA 6 until the majority of PlayStation gamers have access to a PS5.

The global rise in PC parts prices might also turn many gamers towards buying consoles. Thus, Rockstar might be waiting for the right moment to launch the much-awaited game.

Crunch culture

The video game industry's "crunch culture" has recently become a major concern. Employees are unwilling to work in a high-stress environment and not get compensated for overtime work.

Game development often requires companies to juggle between delivering on schedule and maintaining expectations. This makes them overwork their employees, often in an unfair manner.

After the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar was accused of crunch culture by its employees. The reference can also be found inside the game itself:

As Tom Henderson has stated, Rockstar will most likely be forced to take things slowly. They will avoid rushing through development for GTA 6 as they did with their last title.

This will undoubtedly push the date back further, which is why fans shouldn't expect a GTA 6 release before at least another two years.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

