Why GTA 6 could be a revolution in the world of gaming when it comes out

With the release of each GTA game, the series has been growing in popularity. Going by this fact, it is safe to assume that the next game will be the most successful one yet.

Rockstar made a serious impact on the gaming industry with GTA 3. It was the first 3D open-world offering from the series, and it proved to be a massive hit. Subsequent releases raised a devoted fan following, and each game turned out to be bigger than its predecessor.

Rockstar reached their peak with GTA 5, as it turned out to be the second-bestselling game of all time. Fans expect even better results for GTA 6, and they're quite justified in doing so.

GTA 6 could become the most revolutionary game in the series

Although it hasn't even been announced yet, almost every GTA fan is excited about the next title in the series. Players have been anticipating some revolutionary elements in GTA 6, including those found in RDR2, another Rockstar game.

Both the positive and negative outcomes will be weighed against each other in this article.

The positive outcome

Since the first 3D Universe game came out, the GTA series has been pushing for increased realism. GTA 5 appeared to strike a balance between arcade and realism by combining HD and 3D Universe elements. This has sparked a new debate among fans about the direction in which the next game will go.

It could incorporate the realism found in most Rockstar titles, such as RDR2. Alternatively, it could follow in the footsteps of GTA Online and rival series like Saints Row by implementing arcade gameplay. Most veteran players prefer realism, while the newer ones want arcade elements.

If GTA 6 can strike a balance between these factors, it could be well-appreciated by the entire fanbase. The game might set a new standard for open-world gaming. Earlier games, for example, had a limited map at the start that would gradually expand as the story progressed.

This sort of progression and RPG elements like those in GTA San Andreas are must-haves for GTA 6.

The negative outcome

The above video highlights everything that could go wrong with the next title. Many fans are enraged that Rockstar is simply porting GTA 5 to newer consoles without any noticeable changes. Most of them feel that they were deceived since the title of the port does not match up with what the trailer has shown.

Meanwhile, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, has been at war with the modding community. Many modders have been forced to take down their mods after getting DMCA notices. Those who reverse-engineered GTA 3 and Vice City are getting sued.

This has created a sense of hostility among the fanbase. Most fans find it ironic that Rockstar became what they always mocked in their games.

Conclusion

The sheer number of players who purchased GTA 5 indicates that the next game will see similar levels of success. Even if some parts of the fanbase are angry at them, GTA 6 would still make a tidy profit.

If they somehow manage to find a middle ground and appease everyone, it would undoubtedly break all sales records. If the best elements of all their titles are incorporated together in GTA 6, it has the potential to be the greatest game ever.

