Why GTA Trilogy cheats are same as those of the old games

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition is set to be released today, and gameplay footage of all three games have been leaked on the internet. From these videos, it can be ascertained that cheat codes are available in the remastered trilogy, much like the original games.

The GTA series has had a long-standing history with cheat codes. Every game in the series allows cheats, but the original 3D Universe trilogy had the best collection of them all. The same cheats are working in the remastered trilogy as well.

Cheat codes led to the replayability of the older GTA games and will likely carry on that legacy

The leaked gameplay footages have proved that cheat codes from the original GTA trilogy are also working in the new games. It has been noted that the effects are exactly the same, with the game displaying a "Cheat activated" message. This is accompanied by a notification sound that plays upon activation as well as deactivation.

The legacy of cheat codes in the GTA series began with the 3D Universe trilogy. The cheats in the games were wacky and over-the-top at times, but some of them aided in completing the more difficult missions. They were also responsible for enhancing the replayability value of the games.

As a result, it would have been unfair to not include these cheats in the remastered editions. GTA players had been hoping for the cheats to be added and Rockstar has seemingly listened to them.

The original trilogy was made in the RenderWare engine, and the cheats were made to work on it. The same cheats have been incorporated in the new games, which have been made in Unreal engine. Players can check out how the cheats work in the new game in the following video:

Using cheat codes in the original trilogy prevented certain achievements from being completed. This is also the case in the Definitive Edition trilogy, which shows the following message: “Games in which cheats have been activated cannot unlock trophies.”

However, players should always make a backup save before using a cheat code. Ideally, they should also avoid saving their games while a cheat is active.

Most players who have preordered the game will have to wait until the official release to try out the cheats themselves. Due to a countdown glitch on the PlayStation Store, many players have been able to play the GTA Trilogy before its release.

Thanks to them, other players now have actual gameplay footage that they can review before purchasing the game.

