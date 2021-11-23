Why GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition wont become as popular as the original games

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was released earlier this month and the games look like they are a fixer-upper. The title has many issues which Rockstar is working on but the games are still unplayable.

In the original trilogy, Rockstar Games published one title at a time with an interval of at least one year between the games. GTA 3 was launched in 2001, GTA Vice in 2002 and the most successful game in the trilogy, GTA San Andreas was released in 2004. Each of these games made waves in the gaming industry.

GTA San Andreas went down in the books as the most popular game for the PlayStation 2. The success that these games have attained is something that every game developer or publisher wants to achieve.

Why the original GTA Trilogy will always be more popular than the Definitive Editions of the games

When GTA 3 was released, many players couldn't believe what they were seeing. It was the first time fans got to see GTA being played in a 3D third-person view instead of the original top-down view in prequels. Many fans were shocked to see how amazing the world looked at the time.

Back in 2001, players didn't have expectations of hyper-realistic graphics in games. Many players were well-versed with 2D games and 3D games weren't really common. Rockstar's decision to make the game 3D was a big move and players got to experience a more immersive gaming title.

While GTA 3 did turn some heads, it was the polish of the sequels of the game that changed how people saw the series. Many players loved playing GTA Vice City and San Andreas because by the time Rockstar was working on these games, they were well-versed in creating an open-world 3D game.

The original GTA Trilogy became extremely famous due to the captivating story lines of Tommy and CJ. Although Claude was loved by fans, it was the twist of having a strong personality with voice dialogs that made Vice City and San Andreas as successful as they are. GTA San Andreas sold more than 27.5 million copies by 2011.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Editions had a very rough launch which made a lot of fans very disappointed. Players had many expectations from the remasters but the remasters let them down. There is a low possibility that fans like the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition more than the original because of how well made the original games were.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Although new gamers might pick up the remastered games, the chances of GTA Definitive Edition overtaking the original GTA trilogy in popularity are fairly low.

Edited by R. Elahi