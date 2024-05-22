Why it's important to play GTA games in order before GTA 6

If you're planning on going through the Grand Theft Auto series while waiting for GTA 6, you should try playing the GTA games in order. Now, whether you wish to play the games chronologically or according to their release dates is up to you. If you choose the latter option, the technological leap that Rockstar Games introduced into the series on a step-by-step basis becomes more apparent.

However, if you go with the former, you can follow the plot more closely and most of the games will feel connected.

Why you should play all the GTA games in order before trying out GTA 6

If you're planning on experiencing the Grand Theft Auto series in its entirety before trying out Grand Theft Auto VI, you may want to play the GTA games in order. This will help you understand how the series has developed, starting with when Rockstar North was DMA Design and Rockstar Games wasn't associated with GTA.

The games were initially 2D, but the concept that Grand Theft Auto brought to the table was fairly unique. You had open-world action-adventure titles where you could cause mayhem as you saw fit while driving various cars (hence the name) and firing different types of weapons. The jump to 3D made Grand Theft Auto a household name, as GTA 3 became even more successful.

Once you get to Grand Theft Auto 5, you'll be completely set to experience the upcoming GTA 6 and get acquainted with the different characters and events featured in the series.

So, the most common way most gamers would play the GTA titles in order is by starting with the 2D Universe, then progressing to the 3D Universe, and finally, the HD Universe. With that in mind, here are all the GTA games listed according to their release dates. This follows the jump from 2D to 3D to HD.

Grand Theft Auto (1997)

Grand Theft Auto: London 1969 (1999)

Grand Theft Auto: London 1961 (1999)

Grand Theft Auto 2 (1999)

Grand Theft Auto III (2001)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002)

Grand Theft Auto: Advance (2004)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004)

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (2005)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (2006)

Grand Theft Auto IV (2008)

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned (2009)

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony (2009)

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (2009)

Grand Theft Auto V (2013)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (2021)

Here are all the GTA games presented chronologically, according to the storyline they're set in:

Grand Theft Auto: London 1961

Grand Theft Auto: London 1969

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (1984)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City [including Definitive Edition] (1986)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas [including Definitive Edition] (1992)

Grand Theft Auto (1997)

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (1998)

Grand Theft Auto 2 (1999)

Grand Theft Auto: Advance (2000)

Grand Theft Auto III [including Definitive Edition] (2001)

Grand Theft Auto IV (2008)

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned (2009)

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony (2009)

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (2009)

Grand Theft Auto V (2013)

This is for players who want to play the GTA games in order but also want to get immersed in the interconnected storylines. For instance, Vice City Stories is a prequel to Vice City, but it came out after the latter. Thus, you can follow the story better if you play the 'Stories' version first.

It should be noted, however, that each of the Universes (2D, 3D, and HD) are disconnected from each other and are set in an alternate timeline.

