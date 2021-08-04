Why the Indian GTA 5 RP scene still has massive potential for aspiring streamers

GTA RP has become one of the biggest games of 2021 largely due to the attention it garners on Twitch and YouTube.

Some of the biggest streamers in the world like xQc, Sykkuno and Summit1g have started making GTA RP content for their millions of followers on various platforms.

Indians have also picked up on the trend and the Indian role-playing scene is growing bigger day by day.

Many Indian streamers like RakaZone Gaming and Dynamo Gaming started streaming GTA RP and made a name for themselves on YouTube. The Indian GTA RP scene is still in its infancy but has a lot of potential for aspiring streamers.

Why the Indian GTA RP scene has potential for aspiring streamers

1) It is trending at the moment

GTA RP has become one of the most popular games on Twitch, even surpassing GTA 5 in monthly viewers and watchtime.

Popular streamers like RakaZone Gaming have an average of 600,000 views on their GTA RP streams.

So playing GTA RP obviously attracts a lot of viewers, which is exactly what an aspiring streamer needs. Streamers can use GTA RP as a medium to grow and build a fanbase which will support them as they expand into other games.

2) GTA RP is reaching new demographics in India

GTA RP is reaching new regional audiences every day as it has become more accessible with the introduction of region specific servers in which players can use their regional languages to comfortably communicate with each other.

Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Punjabi and Malayali servers are available in India.

Streamers who speak any regional language can stream on these servers and gain many viewers from these regions.

3) Something new in India

India is a market dominated by shooters and battle royale games like PUBG and Gareena Free Fire, so something like GTA RP is truly a new and interesting concept for Indian audiences.

India is also a mobile dominated market and very few people own PCs that can run GTA RP so a lot of people watch streamers play the game.

Also read: 5 bizarre weapons and vehicles in the GTA series

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul