Why the Lampadati Cinquemila in GTA Online is one of the best sedans in the game

Sedans are a very important class of vehicles in GTA Online because they are typically four-door cars that are capable of transporting an entire Heist crew, and are generally very reliable and fast.

Because of their usefulness, Rockstar Games have packed GTA Online with many different kinds of Sedans and it might get hard for players to decide which is the best one for them.

So, to make this task easier, this article will recommend players the Lampadati Cinquemila to buy as it is one of the best sedans present in GTA Online. Here are some reasons backing this claim.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Exploring what makes the Lampadati Cinquemila so good in GTA Online

Design

The Lampadati Cinquemila's main design inspiration is the real-life 2013 Maserati Quattroporte VI (M156). This is the main reason for its distinctive sharply edged headlights on the front along with chrome trim and various vertical dividers.

The front is also pretty elongated. But in general, this car boasts a sporty look compared to other luxury vehicles in its class and has a very slender shape, making it pretty easy to drive through narrow places.

It also has compact aesthetics with not a lot of curves on its sides, which also gives it a practical and low-key style that is perfect for any player who wants a good-looking car, but doesn't want to stand out way too much.

The Lampadati Cinquemila also has a dual exhaust that showcases how powerful its V-shaped engine is.

Performance

Performance-wise, the Lampadati Cinquemila is at the next level. It has amazing acceleration and can reach a high speed in the blink of an eye. Furthermore, it boasts a top speed of 121 mph and a lap time of 1:04.965, making it one of the fastest sedans present in Grand Theft Auto Online.

This aspect of the Cinquemilla makes it eligible for races as well. Additionally, it has very responsive handling and can be easily controlled when driving at its peak speed.

It also has very good traction, so players will not have to worry too much about it spinning out during sharp corners. The only flaw with this car has to be its braking, which is weak when compared to the others in its class.

However, as there are many customization options, players can negate this problem by adding super brakes to this vehicle.

Where can GTA Online players buy this car?

Grand Theft Auto Online players can now understand that the major advantage of the Lampadati Cinquemila is its amazing speed. So, anyone who is looking for a getaway car that can transport more than two passengers should definitely consider buying it.

Its quick acceleration also comes in very handy, especially during intense escapes. Additionally, if players don't want griefers to attack, they can use this car to drive as far away as possible from them in no time.

Now, the only barrier left is its hefty price tag, which is $1,740,000. This may detract beginners from buying this car, however, its advantages justify it being so expensive. Thus, players should go ahead and buy this car from Legendary Motorsports if they can afford it.

