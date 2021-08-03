GTA 6 has the potential to be the biggest game ever made. With the promising franchise that GTA has been, players expect GTA 6 to be a step-up from all its predecessors.

Many are eagerly waiting for official news from Rockstar games regarding GTA 6. The community has high expectations from the game and anticipates it to be a groundbreaking release.

With the unlimited possibilities that GTA 5 has presented to the players, GTA 6 is only anticipated to be a level up in case of content.

Why a lone female lead in GTA 6 could be a smart move from Rockstar

The GTA franchise has always had a male protagonist, and GTA 5 had three. Rockstar games love doing something different with each game and enjoy the response they get for their creativity.

GTA has had a few really strong female characters throughout various games, but none that are playable in story modes.

GTA 6 having a lone female lead would be a smart move by Rockstar as it will be a new direction for the franchise. Players would enjoy playing a female character as it would make the narrative really interesting.

Representing a change in direction, a female protagonist would react differently to situations than male ones and it would be a really distinct take on how people perceive GTA over all.

This would make the game more interesting as players will be controlling a lawless female character that brings in chaos. Such a shift in the gaming industry will definitely turn a few heads while making the game more enjoyable for both male and female players.

Having a female lead character will also make the game feel more accessible to female players. Giving a woman the position of a gangster has never happened in gaming. It would put the community in uproar.

Players will have a new perspective on how women can fulfill a strong lead role. This has been proven by Lara Croft, but will be further cemented if GTA 6 implements the idea.

Having a female lead character in GTA will show that Rockstar is a company which values both genders and does not fear portraying a female character as strong, independent and dominant.

Rockstar's support for female empowerment will be noticed and appreciated by people all over which will further enhance the game's reception.

