Why did OG Loc betray CJ in GTA San Andreas?

CJ does several questionable missions helping OG Loc, yet the latter aligns himself with Big Smoke after the shocking betrayal in GTA San Andreas.

Unlike Big Smoke, OG Loc lives to the end of the game. CJ never kills him (surprisingly), so it's vital to understand the relationship between the Grove Street Families characters. The last mission OG Loc gives to CJ is House Party, where the other GSF members decide to defend Grove Street from the Ballas.

The next mission the player sees him in is Cut Throat Business, where CJ is assisting Madd Dogg in getting back his rhyme book. OG Loc isn't friendly with CJ by this point, and OG Loc's betrayal is more directly tied to Big Smoke's antics than to some more sinister ambition.

Here is why OG Loc betrayed CJ in GTA San Andreas

CJ claims that OG Loc stabbed him and Sweet in the back (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some information about GTA San Andreas is tied directly to The Introduction. In it, players could see Big Smoke talking to Ryder about their upcoming betrayal. However, OG Loc isn't there. Thus, him not siding with CJ later on had nothing to do with the Ballas directly.

His only role in The Introduction is wanting to be treated like a genuine gangster, as he debuts his new name, OG Loc. Sweet tells him to go to college, and Big Smoke simply tells him to get out of their game of dice. The same cutscene also shows Big Smoke's true ambitions, partially explaining why he betrays Grove Street in GTA San Andreas.

What exactly does OG Loc do in GTA San Andreas?

OG Loc is a small-time fry in the grand scheme of GTA San Andreas's story (Image via Rockstar Games)

OG Loc continues to try and make a name for himself in the events of GTA San Andreas. He makes CJ ruin Madd Dogg's life, making one think that would inspire loyalty down the line. However, OG Loc is in it simply for himself.

None of his missions are about Grove Street or the Ballas. It's only about his aspiring music career. Thus, players shouldn't assume he works with Big Smoke due to that conflict. The last time players see him in a mission, Madd Dogg is yelling at him, so it's not as if OG Loc would talk things over with CJ.

Funnily enough, OG Loc even says that he thought he and CJ were friends. Thereafter in the chase, he says that Big Smoke will deal with them. During the ending cutscene, CJ talks about how OG Loc betrayed him and Sweet, presumably to align himself with Big Smoke.

OG Loc's connection to Big Smoke in GTA San Andreas

The two characters talk on WTCR, which some players might miss while playing GTA San Andreas. Big Smoke humorously talks about how gangster OG Loc is because he is OG Loc's manager.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The rest of the segment talks about how Big Smoke and OG Loc took over the scene. Thus, one can deduce that OG Loc is loyal to Big Smoke as the latter is laundering some of his drug money into the former's musical career in GTA San Andreas.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like OG Loc as a character? Yes No 0 votes so far