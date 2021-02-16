From heavy machine guns to plasma rifles to rocket launchers, GTA Online has it all.

In a world as fraught with danger as GTA Online, players can either annihilate everything in their vicinity or run for the hills. This is where lethal weapons like the AP Pistol come in.

Though the virtual market offers a bunch of options, choosing the right firearm is not always easy. Though devastating, some weapons are too cumbersome to carry around with ease, while others feature a compact body but suffer from a low damage rate.

This article talks about the AP Pistol, one of the most powerful weapons in the game.

Why players need the AP Pistol in GTA Online

The AP Pistol never fails to make an excellent case for itself as one of the most compact and devastating weapons featured in GTA Online.

Manufactured by Vom Feuer, it takes after the Colt SCAMP and is an extremely potent, fully automatic pistol.

Unlike most handheld weapons, the AP Pistol features a light recoil, and upon customization, can host a suppressor, which is a wonder for stealth kills. The gun features a decent 18-round magazine that players can upgrade to 36 rounds.

A compact gun that can be customized to a certain extent (Image via GTA Wiki)

Furthermore, the weapon hosts an incredibly high fire rate and can shoot several targets in a short span. In this regard, the AP Pistol leaves even the popular Micro SMG behind.

It unlocks after the Three's Company mission in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The accuracy of the AP Pistol is unmatched. In a public lobby where unexpected assaults are considered entirely normal, it will be the player's best friend and the rival's worst enemy.

This weapon unlocks after the Three's Company mission and is available for purchase at Ammu-Nation for $5000.