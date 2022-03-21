Why PS4 players and PS5 players cannot play GTA Online together

The simple reason why GTA Online fans cannot play the game between PS4 and their PS5 is that there is no enabled crossplay between previous and next-gen consoles.

It has not been confirmed, but there is speculation in the community that the next-gen online has a server of its own, completely separate from that of previous generation machines. Even if this is not true, the Expanded & Enhanced version has exclusive features that are missing from the previous generation machines.

This article will discuss why PS4 and PS5 gamers cannot play GTA Online together.

GTA Online gamers wish for inter-console crossplay

The video above discusses why PS4 players should be able to play with PS5 gamers. The YouTuber agrees that it might currently be too complex to make this possible as not much is known about how PlayStation operates its GTA Online servers with regards to previous and next-gen capabilities, graphics differences, ray tracing, etc.

The general feeling is that with all of the improved and enhanced graphics in the next-gen version of GTA 5, older consoles simply would not have the capability to match and keep up with the new technology. If the new edition is faster and more intuned, it might transcend the PS4's technical abilities. However, this does not exclude the possibility of integrating the two GTA Online worlds in the future.

People wonder why those playing GTA Online cannot play across multiple consoles, whether it be PC, Xbox, Nintendo, or PlayStation. The simple answer is that the technology does not match. A new type of server will need to be created to connect the game across multiple platforms.

Unfortunately, GTA fans will just have to wait to learn more about whether or not this crossover between PS4 and PS5 online gameplay will be possible.

Rockstar has certainly had a busy year with the release of the remastered GTA Trilogy and Expanded & Enhanced. They have also been under pressure from fans regarding GTA 6 for years now. It is fair to say that they will most likely shelf this current crossplay issue until it causes any major problems.

At the moment, the main issue is that not everyone can afford a next-gen console, and lobbies may be harder to fill. This will change over the next few months, especially when Rockstar releases the next-gen trailer for GTA 6, prompting more sales of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

