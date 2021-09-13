Why the release of GTA 6 could be the biggest spectacle in the history of gaming

The hype surrounding GTA 6 seems to be never-ending. Ever since Rockstar released RDR2, fans have been growing increasingly anxious for the next GTA title.

Judging by the massive amount of sales that GTA 5 had, it is safe to assume a similar amount of success for the next game. However, Rockstar hasn't even come up with an announcement yet.

All of the information about GTA 6 has come from unofficial sources. Hence, it is hard to believe any rumors, whether it's from a reputed source or not. The only certainty for fans is that it will be a major spectacle when released.

Why the release of GTA 6 is the most anticipated event in the video game industry

Rockstar has always planned for something greater with every GTA game, and the expectations for GTA 6 are sky-high. Each game in the franchise has historically been significantly better than its predecessor, mainly in terms of gameplay and visuals. The general trend was that the maps got bigger with every sequel until GTA 4 was released with a far smaller yet denser map than GTA San Andreas.

Such discrepancies are also found in other elements of the GTA games. The 3D Universe trilogy got more and more features with each sequel. However, the number of features found in GTA San Andreas is yet to be rivaled by any other game in the series.

This is because Rockstar prioritized integrating a brand new engine with fresh mechanics since GTA 4 and has only been getting better at it since.

GTA 4 came out in 2008, four years after its predecessor. The next game, GTA 5, came out five years later in 2013. Since then, it has been nearly eight years since Rockstar released a sequel. According to Jason Schreier and Tom Henderson, the next GTA game isn't coming before 2025.

This gives Rockstar ample time to develop something that has never been seen before. Fans expect GTA 6 to implement all of the best features found in the series so far and then some. If this indeed turns out to be true, the next game will undoubtedly be the most ambitious video game in history.

Every fan has their own expectations from the next GTA title. It remains to be seen how much Rockstar manages to appease them. With a growing number of fans with every new GTA Online update, the next game will surely break all previous sales records.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of its author.

