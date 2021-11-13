Why are there no tanks in GTA 4?

Tanks used to be a staple of the series, yet they remain absent in the vanilla game of GTA 4.

Players may recall the shift in tone with GTA 4, often considered one of the darkest games in the series. Rockstar Games made a brave choice in making it as realistic as possible, meaning Liberty City lacks the over-the-top nature of previous games.

Such decisions led to the removal of the military in GTA 4.

Tanks are no longer present at the highest wanted levels. Instead, the game sends in the FIB and NOOSE. Readers must keep in mind that military tanks do show up in DLC episodes, namely Ballad of Gay Tony.

They're still missing in the base game of GTA 4, which can be disappointing to some users.

Here is why there are no tanks in GTA 4

The lack of tanks is very noticeable in GTA 4, though Rockstar never made an official statement about it. However, gamers can reasonably speculate on why this is the case.

It likely has to do with the new dramatic shift in tone. The publisher did something very different in this game.

GTA 4 went for a realistic experience

Simply put, tanks would feel like a fish out of water in GTA 4. Rockstar wanted to capture the true spirit of New York City, which served as the main inspiration for Liberty City.

No one is going to find a military tank in Times Square. The same applies to Star Junction in GTA 4.

As it stands, the title is very different from other games in the series. It's a deconstruction of the franchise and what it means to be a criminal. Perhaps the company felt that tanks were too silly for this game, and they had a vision they wanted to maintain for Liberty City.

Rockstar took a risk by making GTA 4 more realistic than previous games. Of course, there are unrealistic aspects like hospital respawns. However, those are for the sake of gameplay.

Rockstar still wanted to be consistent in its portrayal, and tanks would seem out of place for this type of game.

With that said, tanks made a return in the DLC episodes

Ballad of Gay Tony marked a change of direction for the series. This GTA 4 DLC episode brought back more cartoony elements from earlier games.

Fans must keep in mind that not everybody liked the gritty realism of GTA 4. Hence, Rockstar listened to complaints and went back to its original roots.

Players can find an APC tank in the story based on a similar one from GTA San Andreas. As the above video demonstrates, it's a mighty vehicle for them to use. The series will always be known for its chaotic experience, and military tanks are a great way to ensure mass destruction.

GTA 4 may lack a tank, but its return in DLC episodes is interesting, as Rockstar would eventually go back to the cartoonish nature of the series, as GTA 5 and Online are far wackier than GTA 4.

Whether or not fans prefer this is the subject of contentious debate.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer