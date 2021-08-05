Will GTA 5 RP gradually die down before the end of 2021?

GTA RP has had nothing but success in the past few years with the mod now being one of the most viewed games on Twitch, even surpassing GTA 5 in views and watchtime.

The origins of GTA RP are still a little blurry, but a huge chunk of GTA RP's popularity can be attributed to the NoPixel server.

The NoPixel server hosted many popular streamers like xQc, Sykkuno and Blaustoise, who in turn streamed themselves playing on the server and introduced GTA RP to their massive fanbases.

The question on many people's minds is whether GTA RP will be able to carry this momentum until the end of 2021 or if it gradually dies down?

Will GTA RP die down before 2022?

Given GTA RP's track record so far, it is safe to say that GTA RP is more than just a "trend" like Fall Guys and Among Us.

GTA RP has had a natural and consistent growth from 2019 to present with a few sudden bursts of fame along the way. So it is not likely that a game that has been building a community for years will die out so soon. It will definitely not die but there is a high chance it will decrease in popularity overtime.

This happens with all popular games like Fortnite, PUBG, Apex Legends, and more. There is nothing wrong with these games; people simply move on to other games after some time. None of these games have died. In fact, they are very active, but there have been significant declines in their playerbases over time.

These games work similar to GTA RP as well, with all of them receiving significant updates and new content every few months to keep players engaged and active (NoPixel 3.0 update, SVRP 3.0 update,etc.). There is no guarantee that GTA RP will go through this, but the possibility is always there.

So coming back to the original question, will GTA RP gradually die down before the end of 2021? No, the chances of that happening are very minimal. The game is currently one of the biggest genres on Twitch and it looks like it is going to stay there for a long time.

