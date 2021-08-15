Will GTA 6 be based around virtual cities?

The GTA series has always created memorable virtual cities based on real-life ones. Will GTA 6 continue in this vein, or will it feature a real-world city for the first time in the series?

GTA 6 is eagerly awaited by fans of the series, and upon release, it will undoubtedly be the biggest game of that year. Almost every other day, fans come up with all kinds of theories about the game.

The game's location is undoubtedly one of the most pressing concerns. With every GTA game, Rockstar has created a stunning and lifelike map. Fans would naturally expect the next title to bring an equally impressive location.

GTA 6: Will the next GTA title have virtual cities or real ones?

The GTA franchise has always based its game maps on real-world cities. However, these have always been fictionalized depictions of real locations. Here is a list of locations that the series has created along with their real-life counterparts:

Liberty City - New York City.

Vice City - Miami.

Los Santos - Los Angeles.

San Fierro - San Fransisco.

Las Venturas - Las Vegas.

Rockstar has also created other modern-era game worlds in some of its other games. These include Carcer City and Cottonmouth from the Manhunt series and Bullworth from Bully.

Sandbox worlds in the GTA series are among the most vibrant in the genre. These locations were created with extensive research and meticulous attention to detail.

The experience that Rockstar has gathered over the years gives it a clear advantage against competitors. No other developer can attempt to create such ambitious game environments as Rockstar has.

Therefore, GTA 6 is most likely to be set in a virtual city.

Open-world games based on real-life cities

There have been plenty of open-world games that have attempted a direct recreation of a real-life city. Rockstar's very own L.A. Noire has created a stunning depiction of 40s Los Angeles. Other game series like Watch Dogs have included Chicago, San Fransisco, and London.

However, the GTA series has its own universe, which it shares with a few other Rockstar Games titles. For several decades, Rockstar Games has built everything from the ground up and created these worlds. This is why it would be illogical to set the next game in a real-world location.

This level of detail contributes to the realism of the GTA games. They have, in fact, evolved into virtual simulations with their own distinct flavor.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul