GTA 6 has still not been announced, but the community is eagerly waiting for the game to be released. The previous game was a hit on streaming networks as the community loves watching people go reckless in GTA 5 and GTA Online.

Since the launch of Twitch.tv, the website has taken the gaming community by storm. Twitch can also be credited for the success of GTA 5 and GTA Online as it was the reason more players from other genres are able to experience the games and decide if they like that kind of action.

The GTA series can be a lot of fun to play, but can also be fun to watch. This is why GTA 5 has an average of 100k viewers watching the game at all times. GTA 5 also accumulated 48 million followers for the game and the game is only rising in popularity even today.

The impact that GTA 5 has left on the gaming community is mind-boggling, considering the number of people who still play the game, eight years after it was released.

GTA 6 is expected to be a bigger, better and badder version of GTA 5 and players are already hyped to get any news about the game.

Will GTA 6 become as big of a sensation on Twitch as GTA 5 and GTA Online have?

It's been years since the release of GTA 5 and players are eagerly waiting for the next installment in the GTA series. GTA 6 is something that always makes the headlines, whenever any leaks or big rumors are announced in the community.

GTA 6 is usually trending on social media platforms and any rumors about the game stirs the community's interest. Twitch is known as the biggest platform for gaming content and many players follow Twitch to find out what game is trending. It's common knowledge for players to predict the success and life of their games by looking at their Twitch numbers.

It's easy to predict that when GTA 6 launches, it will be the most viewed game on Twitch for the initial few months. Even after the launch wave ends, GTA 6 is predicted to stay among the top viewed games on Twitch for years to come.

With the amount of work that fans expect Rockstar Games to be putting in on GTA 6, they anticipate it to be a worthy successor to GTA 5. GTA 6 is likely to define the next-gen of video games, just like every GTA title ever, and the launch of GTA 6 is expected to influence a new era in gaming.

Players are already curious about GTA 6, and after its release, the fans are expected to ride the wave for as long as possible.

Note: The article solely reflects the views of the writer.

