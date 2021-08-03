Will the GTA 6 RP scene ever be as lively as the GTA 5 one?

GTA RP has brought back attention to GTA 5 in a big way with the introduction of modded FiveM servers.

Role-playing has always been a niche genre in gaming, so when modders turned the title into a role-playing game, many new players instantly got hooked to it.

Streamers and content creators like xQc and Sykkuno also jumped on the trend and started making GTA RP content, furthering its popularity.

So with all the hype surrounding GTA 5 RP, it has gotten people wondering what the GTA 6 RP scene will be like. Will there even be a GTA 6 RP?

Will GTA 6 RP be as big as GTA 5 RP?

GTA RP has skyrocketed GTA 5's viewership on Twitch (image via NewZoo)

It isn't fair to say that GTA RP is just a "trend" that is going to die soon because its servers have enough substance to keep players engaged for a long time but it will slowly decrease in popularity as all things do.

As time goes on, players will simply move onto other games but there will still be a core fanbase that will stick around.

This might change once Grand Theft Auto 6 is released as players will come back to experience GTA RP with a new map and mechanics to make the game surge in popularity.

The biggest obstacle to the success of GTA 6 RP is Rockstar themselves. The company has definitely noticed the popularity of GTA 5 RP so it is very likely that they are going to introduce role-playing elements in GTA 6 Online or have a separate role-playing mode altogether making modded RP servers obsolete.

Rockstar's version of role-playing will most likely be very restrictive and limiting in terms of what players can do. It will also be heavily monetized by including micro-transactions so players can buy SharkCards and make their characters superior while completely ruining the role-playing aspect of the game.

This is all pure speculation at this point as we don't even have any confirmation surrounding GTA 6 yet.

Only time will tell how Grand Theft Auto 6 RP turns out, or if there will even be one.

