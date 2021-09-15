Will the expected GTA remasters be enough to satisfy fans who want a new GTA game? 

Rockstar Games has not released a new GTA game in over eight years now. and players are growing impatient for the next GTA title. Although there is no news for GTA 6, there are rumors that Rockstar will release a few remastered editions of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

The GTA remasters are expected to be released in the fall of 2021, and while players are excited for these remasters, their thirst for a new GTA title has been left unquenched.

Here's a look at whether the GTA remastered trilogy will satisfy the GTA fanbase's need for a new game.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of its author

Will the GTA remastered Trilogy tide fans over until GTA 6?

The GTA remastered trilogy is something the community is looking forward to, but if the remasters are something that Rockstar Games is using to suppress the desire for a new game, they may be mistaken.

Although remastering the crowd favorites will please the players for a bit, it won't be able to keep them occupied for too long. As of now, players are still hooked on GTA Online as newer updates keep adding features to the game, making for a longer-lasting solution.

The remasters won't take long for the players to complete as the story missions are limited and all three games only provide enough gameplay and entertainment for a month or so. With no online components to these the remasters, it is doubtful that players will spend too much time playing them once the story mode is completed.

GTA 6 is rumored to have an online component much like GTA 5, with many players getting to play together. Having an online factor does extend the longevity of a game, as competing with friends and living a life is a continuous process while playing against NPCs and AI gets monotonous.

Also Read

The Verdict

All that being said, the GTA remastered series will not be enough to keep the players occupied long enough for them to stop wanting a new title. The community's craving for a new title with a new story will not be quenched by remastering older titles. What players truly want is a new story and new perspective to the GTA franchise, which is only possible with a fresh new game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi