Will GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition be worth the $60 price tag?

The GTA Trilogy is on its way to PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch, and PC, but with a hefty price tag of $60.

Fans have been speculating and waiting for a remastered version of the 3D universe games for years now. So many will gladly spend $60 dollars to relive the magic of the classic GTA trilogy.

But is the game really worth the $60 price tag?

Will GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition justify its $60 price tag?

The GTA Trilogy will consist of remastered versions of GTA 3, GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City in one package. And these games aren't just lazy ports with a new shiny coat of paint on them.

The GTA Trilogy introduces many quality of life improvements to the older games such as changing all the controls to the GTA 5 control scheme. GTA 5's control scheme is considered the best in the GTA franchise and its implementation in the classic games will be beneficial.

Along with that, the game will take full advantage of modern day hardware and run at 4K 60 fps on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. Missions can also be restarted instantly because of better hardware. So, players won't need to go to the mission points again after respawning.

Waypoints like GTA 4 and GTA 5 have also been added to the GTA Trilogy.

All these quality of life improvements are great for new players who didn't get the chance to experience these games back in the day and for veterans to relive the nostalgia.

All of the above points make the GTA Trilogy worthy of a $60 price tag. Many may argue that these improvements aren't that great and Rockstar is basically just selling us 20-year-old old games for a hefty price.

That would be the case if each of the remastered titles had exorbitant costs, but $60 for three full length GTA games along with all the improvements is well worth the money.

Given the current state of gaming with companies like EA and Ubisoft making yearly cashgrabs and lazy remasters, this is a good deal for a good price.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul