Will GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition reduce the popularity of GTA 5?

GTA 5 hasn't seen a decline in popularity despite being almost a decade old. In fact, its popularity has only increased since last year, with GTA RP getting popular and GTA Online receiving some well-appreciated updates.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games is about to release the much-anticipated remastered 3D Universe trilogy in three days. This has raised an important question: Will GTA 5 lose out in popularity compared to the remasters?

GTA 5 will see no slump in popularity following release of the trilogy remasters

The Definitive Edition trilogy includes the remastered versions of the mainstream 3D Universe titles GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. These three games helped Rockstar achieve worldwide recognition and become a pillar of the gaming community.

As a result, releasing modernized versions of these games will naturally be a big deal for the fans.

However, since GTA 5 is entirely reliant on its online counterpart, these are unlikely to have a significant impact on its popularity. As long as Rockstar keeps putting out content for GTA Online, it will remain the company's most lucrative product.

This doesn't mean that the remastered trilogy will not affect its popularity at all. In fact, the release of the Definitive Edition Trilogy is almost sure to drive away some of the playerbase from GTA 5 (and, in turn, GTA Online).

However, a large group of gamers is still unhappy with the $60 price tag of the remasters. They are unlikely to be persuaded to purchase the games until they get a discount.

As seen from the above tweet, GTA 5 has sold over 155 million copies so far. This means that the game is still being purchased by a sizeable amount of people. Such a large playerbase can only be maintained in a massively multiplayer game, which GTA Online already provides.

On the other hand, the remastered trilogy is not going to have a multiplayer mode. This means that Grand Theft Auto Online will be the only online GTA game. Rockstar is likely to keep rolling out updates for it until GTA 6 comes out and gets its online mode.

There's also the rumor surrounding a standalone online mode that will be launched alongside the Expanded & Enhanced Edition. However, the reception for this next-gen console edition hasn't been good so far.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As GTA 5 is still required to go online, its popularity will remain until the standalone version is launched.

Edited by Ravi Iyer