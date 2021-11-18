Should fans expect a GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition mobile release date announcement soon?

The Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy is now available on PCs and consoles, and mobile gamers can't keep their excitement for it. Although Rockstar has yet to announce a release date, some fans are anticipating an announcement soon.

They want to know the exact dates for the remastered trilogy. Rockstar has merely announced that the mobile release of the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy will be coming in early 2022. This article explores if the mobile release has any chance of being announced by this year.

Will the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition be announced soon for mobiles?

There is no definite release date for the GTA Trilogy for Android or iOS devices. The Definitive Edition games will be available for mobile devices in early 2022. However, players may not be wrong in assuming that Rockstar will make an announcement soon. The dates are very likely to be announced by the end of this year.

Until an announcement is made, gamers should avoid downloading any supposed APKs for the games from unscrupulous websites that claim to contain them. These websites have fake APKs that could turn out to be harmful viruses, or contain a different GTA game for Android.

Most players expect the mobile release to be similar to the Switch version. This version has inferior graphics compared to the mainstream release. Hardware limitations could be the likely reason behind this, as mobile devices, much like the Switch, are not as powerful as PCs/consoles.

An important thing that players should note is that the majority of feedback has been negative for the GTA Trilogy. The games have been found to be plagued with bugs, poor optimization, and other technical issues. These are present on all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, and may cause a delay in the release of the title on mobile devices.

The games suffer from frequent crashes, graphical inconsistencies and seem to be quite poorly "remastered". The character models have been made fun of for how hilarious some of them can look.

Out of all three games, GTA 3 is the most stable one right now. It also takes up the least amount of storage space on all platforms. Meanwhile, the Definitive Edition Trilogy games might also be quite taxing to run on most devices.

Edited by R. Elahi