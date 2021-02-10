Will remasters of classic GTA games be beneficial to both Rockstar Games and the fans of the series?

Remasters are often an interesting topic of discussion, so fans are usually left wondering if Rockstar Games would ever remaster an older GTA title.

Some games stand the test of time; some, unfortunately, do not. While a matter like this is often subjective, some elements of a game can be objectively outdated.

Something like GTA III isn't as graphically impressive as GTA V, yet that doesn't necessarily mean GTA III is unplayable. Rather, remasters help bridge an older game to a newer generation.

There are several benefits to remastering a GTA game. The most obvious benefit is that it would be an easy profit, given most of the code would exist.

Now, Rockstar Games could go above and beyond and release more content akin to a new GTA title, but this article will go with the assumption that a GTA remaster would be fairly simple.

Would a remaster of classic GTA games be beneficial to both Rockstar Games and the fans?

Rockstar Games and GTA fans have different motives, as they are separate entities. Unsurprisingly, Rockstar Games is a business. Ergo, making a profit is the most crucial thing they can do.

Some game studios may prioritize other elements, such as the legacy that the game may establish, high reviews, or just general quality of life updates.

The old GTA games came from a time before DLC updates became the norm. GTA 4 was the first game to have DLC (although GTA 1 did have expansion packs, a player couldn't just download it from the internet), making the prior GTA titles particularly interesting to talk about.

How it would benefit Rockstar Games

Generally speaking, remastering games are easier to do than to create a new game. That's not to say no new work would be put into it, as a remaster is different from a port. However, it would be highly unlikely to eat into Rockstar Games' schedule as much as it is for them to work on GTA 6.

Considering how large and successful Rockstar Games is, it is highly likely that they would have older source code lying around somewhere. Even tweaking GTA 5 code to suit an older game wouldn't be that difficult from a programmer's perspective (although it would be tedious).

GTA often follows a simple formula of missions and side activities, with the earlier games often lacking in the latter department.

The main benefit for Rockstar Games releasing a remaster of an older GTA game is how easy it would be to make a profit. Of course, the downside is if re-releasing a port could be more profitable, it would be likely that a business would choose that option for the sake of operations.

Taking something as popular as GTA San Andreas and remastering it would be nigh guaranteed to be a hit (unless it was terribly made, which is unlikely, given Rockstar Games' record with non-Steam-related ports). Another benefit is that it can fill up the time until the next big release.

It's no surprise that fans don't like waiting nearly a decade for the next game. However, remastering older GTA games could help fill that void, which would allow Rockstar Games to focus on their next big hit without waiting too long.

How it would benefit the fans

More games are seldom an issue for gamers. A remaster might run into a problem where some die-hard fans might prefer the older version, but a good remaster should greatly mitigate that issue. In fact, it could even introduce younger fans to old classics.

One such example would be introducing something old like GTA III. It's a fun game for some, but it's also antiquated and not as charming as later GTA titles. As a result, younger fans are unlikely to appreciate the work that was put into that game.

However, a remaster of GTA III could fix its numerous problems, making it better for newcomers and veterans alike. Even minor common elements, such as speedrunning, could improve with the inclusion of a GTA remaster.

New fans mean new potential speedrunners, which can then translate to them playing older games. Of course, content creators could also benefit from having new topics to discuss in relation to the GTA series.

Is there a benefit to remastering older GTA titles?

Ultimately, there is more to gain from remastering an older GTA title than there is to lose.

Now, Rockstar Games would be smart and spread out remasters, as releasing too many would not only be tiring to the staff, but it would also be cumbersome for fans who want to own every GTA title.

Franchise fatigue is a genuine element some other game franchises suffer from, so releasing a remaster isn't something that should be thrown around like candy on Halloween.

However, it's an excellent way to fill in the void between major releases, especially during times of creative frustration. For Rockstar Games, it would be an easy way to make money. For the fans, it would be another amazing game to sink several hours into.