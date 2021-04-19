xQc opens up about NoPixel GTA RP ban, says it's unjust, and he won't play there again

One of the most prominent GTA RP streamers, Felix "xQc" Lengyel, is set to depart from the NoPixel server permanently following his fourth ban on the platform.

Addressing his chat during a stream, xQc argued his case and described why he doesn't care that he was handed a 30-day NoPixel ban. Frustrated with the situation, the Canadian called his ban unfair and detailed why he thinks the claims were made up in a 20-minute segment live on air.

xQc banned from GTA RP server NoPixel for the fourth time, vows not to return

Merely a week after his third ban on the NoPixel server, xQc was handed a fourth suspension for primarily three reasons:

Discussing another player's ban while being arrested.

Dropping a gun while he was already dead.

Abusing vehicle scuff (a game mechanic to make broken vehicles disappear).

Stating that he had never abused vehicle scuff in-game, he felt that the vehicle scuff charge was wholly made up and showed his viewers the instances where he'd used the mechanic as intended. He then showed his chat a clip of fellow GTA RP players accidentally using vehicle scuff on his personal vehicle without any consequences.

Stating that he won't be appealing his ban, the minimum 30-day suspension looks set to stay. However, it may not matter, as xQc has apparently decided to never return to NoPixel.

Judging by his rocky relationship with the NoPixel admins, xQc may simply take his GTA RP adventures elsewhere, like SSB World, instead.

While not as feature-rich as NoPixel, SSB World could be an attractive alternative for the streamer, who pulls in north of 90k viewers per GTA RP stream.

