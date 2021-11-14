YouTuber analyses GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition physics

A GTA YouTuber has made a video comparing the differences between GTA San Andreas and its Definitive Edition. This particular video compares the different effects in both games to see all the similarities and improvements.

YouTuber finds out how different the effects are in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Here's a list of the details that Black Pot has covered in his video:

Underwater explosion

This was a hilarious oversight in the original game, where underwater explosions had the same effect as on land. Players can see from the video that Rockstar didn't fix this effect in the Definitive Edition Trilogy. This is quite surprising, considering that the explosion effects have been greatly improved.

Motion blur

GTA San Andreas had an extensive amount of motion blur effects when driving at full speed. The Definitive Edition seems to have reduced the effects a bit, which improves visibility.

View from the tallest skyscraper

The 3D Universe GTA games are known for having extremely low draw distances. When gamers try them out on modern computers, most install some mod to increase this limit.

The newly remastered versions have drastically increased the draw distance and have removed the fog entirely. This fog was there to make the map feel larger than it was. By removing this, the map of GTA San Andreas now feels tiny.

Explosion

Explosion effects have been greatly improved. Although it's nowhere near GTA 4 or GTA 5, it is still a massive upgrade over the original trilogy.

Flying an airplane

There's not much noticeable difference in flying an airplane in the new game. However, the camera is now locked vertically, which is a bit annoying.

Steering wheel animation

In the original GTA San Andreas, the steering wheels of the cars would remain static while CJ's hands moved. This has remained unchanged in the Definitive Edition of the game.

Vehicle handling

Handling has been largely unchanged, with the exception of a particular feature. Cars now have more body rolls, especially for heavier vehicles.

Weather

The weather effects have mixed results in the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas. While thunderstorms look better in the upgraded graphics, sandstorms and fog look less convincing.

As players can see from the above video, all-weather effects have a washed down feel to them. For example, the sandstorms made driving difficult in the earlier games and felt more natural.

Meanwhile, the rainfall effects in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition have been criticized for looking out of place and lowering visibility.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha