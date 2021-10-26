YouTuber compares GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition's graphics with original versions

Rockstar Games revealed a remastered version of the 3D Universe GTA trilogy through a gameplay trailer. The video mainly showcases the graphical differences between the older trilogy and the newer one.

Popular GTA YouTuber ENXGMA made a video where he unveiled a detailed comparison between the games based on the trailer. He uncovered many of the graphical upgrades that Rockstar has incorporated into the new game.

GTA Remastered Trilogy prove to be a marked improvement of the older versions

ENXGMA is well-known on YouTube for his GTA comparison and evolution videos. In his most recent video, he dissects the Definitive Edition trilogy in great detail. This was accomplished by focusing on the new trailer and recreating some of its scenes in the older games. Thanks to this, GTA fans can see the differences for themselves.

The original trilogy used low textures for vegetation, terrain formations, and most of the environmental assets. The vegetation textures have been updated in the remastered games, and more details have been added to the environment. Some buildings have been revamped completely, with greater details and new assets.

The character models, which are far more cartoonish than before, are one of the most noticeable alterations. They now have more detail than the 3D Universe variants, including proper hands with actual, separate fingers. License plates on vehicles can also be read in newer games.

Map details and lighting have also been greatly improved. GTA 3's train tracks are now rounded, Vice City's neon lights are visible even during the day, and all of the games' trees are much more detailed. There are some new graphical features, too, such as volumetric fog.

In the original trilogy, the draw distance was severely limited. Players were able to see precisely where the draw distance was reaching its limit. Beyond that point, no trees, NPCs, or vehicles could be seen. In the Definitive Edition, the draw distance has increased considerably. Trees and map objects can be seen from a greater distance.

Reflections have also been considerably improved. During rainy conditions in the first GTA trilogy, there were almost no reflections. Not only are light sources reflected on vehicles in the game, but they're also reflected on the ground.

The explosion effects have also improved, with light being spread on the scenery. The original GTA trilogy's explosions were flat and did not disperse any light into their surroundings. They now generate their light, casting shadows on any nearby objects.

ENXGMA has also pointed out some of the smaller details. Cloth textures have been redesigned, new interior textures have been added, and flat textures such as knobs have been converted to 3D models. The Definitive Edition includes brand new vehicle sounds as well.

Many other YouTubers have made their comparison videos and the majority of them have reached similar conclusions.

Edited by Srijan Sen