Top Ten Common Mental Illnesses in Students: Identification Before Treatment

The mental health community has explored the top ten common mental illnesses in students. Teenage years are a vulnerable period in our lives. We explore our identities, transition to adulthood, and step out of childhood as students. The combined effect of these transitions can disorient the student and lead to a mental imbalance.

While there is greater awareness about mental health issues, our students remain at the greatest risk. They are exposed to various life challenges and external stressors that can further impact their well-being.

Teenage mental health challenges have been increasingly recognized and acknowledged in recent years. While the section below covers the top ten most common mental illnesses in students, there can also be other disorders that have a rare occurrence but can equally impact a student's well-being.

Top Ten Common Mental Illnesses in Students

Mental health awareness should begin at school. It is crucial to understand and identify the link between teens and mental health in high school. As we explore their connection, the realization will dawn that students are as susceptible to mental health conditions as any other age group.

Note: The following are the top ten common mental illnesses in students. It is also important to note that these conditions are not arranged according to their prevalence or ranking.

1) Major Depressive Disorder

MDD is one of the most common mental illnesses in students. Sometimes, it may go unnoticed or undetected due to the labeling of the student as 'lazy' or 'bored'. Unfortunately, students are at the highest risk of developing this condition.

At school, they may experience difficulty paying attention, may sleep during classes, may not be able to participate in activities, or may seem isolated from the rest of the group. The signs and symptoms of teenage depression may not be as evident as they are in adults, and that's why a more thorough assessment is required.

2) Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety lies on a spectrum and can affect students in various ways and forms. For some students, it might manifest as social anxiety—the fear and nervousness in social situations—or panic disorder, characterized as the fear of experiencing recurrent panic attacks. Each student might experience these top ten common mental illnesses in students differently.

While there is greater recognition of anxiety stemming from exams, there is less so for anxiety disorders and their impact on the mental well-being of students. Some of the symptoms of anxiety disorders are worrisome thoughts, physiological symptoms, restlessness, palpitation, and catastrophic thinking.

3) Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Many students at an early age get diagnosed with ADHD, which is also linked to emotional problems in teenagers. This condition is characterized by significant difficulties in attention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity. Students can sometimes struggle when it comes to communication with this disorder. Individuals with ADHD may be seen as different and made to feel isolated in social circles.

Communication helps us empathize and get closer to one another, and if your communication is made tricky by your diagnosis, it can start to feel very lonely and isolating. Receiving an accurate ADHD diagnosis is crucial to the treatment process and your well-being journey.

4) Eating Disorders

Eating disorders are a range of conditions that are characterized by an unstable pattern of eating, or, in simple words, a difficult relationship with food. Anorexia, bulimia nervosa, and binge eating disorders are the most common types of eating disorders.

Young students are often at risk of developing these conditions due to constant comparison and peer pressure to look 'perfect'. Unlike the prevalent stereotypes, even male students can experience eating dysfunction. A student may start following extreme diets, skip meals, go on never-ending runs, and stash laxatives at home.

5) Post- Traumatic Stress Disorder

Do you know what PTSD is? According to the National Institute of Mental Health, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a disorder that develops in some people who have experienced a shocking, scary, or dangerous event. And not everyone with PTSD has experienced a severe negative event. Sometimes, learning that a friend or family member experienced trauma can cause PTSD.

At times students don't realize that what they have experienced is trauma. Research on trauma has shown that emotional neglect, viewing violence at home, any form of abandonment, or childhood abuse can be considered traumatic experiences. A student exposed to these experiences may be vulnerable to developing PTSD.

6) Adjustment Disorders

When students exhibit excessive reactions to a stressful or traumatic incident, they may be diagnosed with adjustment disorder. Stressors lie on a continuum and can be associated with relationships, education, social groups, or communities. Symptoms improve with time if the student receives the right support and help. The main treatment is talk therapy, but some providers might recommend medications like anti-anxiety medications.

What may look like major adjustments for adults may not be the same for students. Major adjustments for students may include moving to a different city, familiar transitions, the loss of a pet, changes in schools, and other factors.

7) Obssessive Compulsive Disorder

OCD is one of the top ten common mental illnesses in students and also adults. It is still so misunderstood, and there are so many things that we as a community need to understand and grasp. Yes, obsessions and compulsions are the main features, but it can also have additional features. For some students, the worst part of having this disorder isn’t the intrusive thoughts or the rituals, but the loneliness they feel.

This generally stems from the feeling that others can’t comprehend your experience. Students with OCD also get frustrated because they can’t just stop doing rituals or worrying about feeling different and isolated.

If you’re feeling lonely and misunderstood, please know you are not alone. It can be difficult to feel isolated from the rest of the world, but with evidence-based treatment and community, loneliness can be alleviated. Like most mental health conditions, even OCD lies on a continuum. For instance, some students may develop a deep obsession with organization and perfectionism.

8) Borderline Personality Disorder

Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a psychological condition characterized by a cluster of symptoms and is also among the top ten most common mental illnesses in students. Those suffering from BPD display an intense fear of abandonment, a need for validation, and distorted thinking. They have an unstable sense of self and identity and often struggle in their interpersonal relationships.

A student with BPD is likely to act out in classes, have an unstable pattern of relationships, and have difficulty mentalizing. Research has moved closer to finding the diagnosis and treatment strategies for students with BPD. Since it is a personality condition, it can be difficult to manage it.

9) Internet Addiction

Our society has evolved into a digital one. The most recent version of the DSM now identifies internet gaming disorders. Lately, the number of students dependent on online gaming has surged. However, internet addiction is still not an official diagnosis.

The internet can be viewed as a valuable tool for various reasons. However, these tools have also made us dependent on our devices, so much so that it impacts our well-being. What mental health professionals are seeing is a steep rise in the use of the internet, even by children and students. This not only makes them susceptible to developing addictions but also exposes them to external threats, such as cyberbullying.

When was the last time that you saw a teenager who was not glued to their phone? This heightened use has also become a coping mechanism for parents who may give devices to their children as a way of distracting them. Social media can significantly impact students' mental health.

10) Suicidal Behavior

Suicidal ideation and behavior are among the top ten common mental illnesses in students. These thoughts may not always be around: I want to die" or "I want my life to end." ⁠ The reality is that suicidal thoughts come in many different shapes and forms. It could show up in the form of feeling hopeless about life or overwhelmed by grief and loss. There is also an unfortunate connection between bullying and suicidal ideation.

The point here is to be aware of these signs, for example, if someone posts something like "No one cares about me in life" on social media", it is always better to reach out to them than potentially regret not doing so in the future. It is crucial to talk to people about the top ten common mental illnesses in students to keep them well informed.

The top ten common mental illnesses in students have become very prevalent, and at some point, everyone can experience some sort of mental health problem. Nonetheless, there are many harmful attitudes toward teenagers' emotional difficulties that fuel stigma and discrimination and make it more difficult to seek help.

The first step that we can take as a community is to spread awareness about the top ten common mental illnesses in students and let people understand the symptoms and features associated with each one of them. The second step is to raise awareness in places such as schools and colleges about the importance of mental health among students.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

