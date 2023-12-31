"It feels surreal to have achieved a direct qualification for the Paris Olympics" - Harmanpreet Singh

Indian Hockey Team captain, Harmanpreet Singh recently stated that it was a dream come true to clinch the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games Gold medal and a surreal feeling to have achieved a direct qualification for next year's Paris Olympics as well.

Speaking on this, the elated skipper said in the Hockey India press release:

"Looking back, it has been a remarkable year for us. I was not part of the team that won the Gold medal at the Asian Games in 2014 and it was always a dream to win the Asian Games. We trained the entire year with a singular aim to bag a direct qualification for the Paris Olympics and it feels surreal to have achieved this historic result"

2023 began on a disastrous note for Team India, as they finished ninth in the Men's FIH Hockey World Cup at home. But that didn't deter them from turning their fortunes around as they brushed aside that disappointment and bounced back strongly thereafter.

Opening up about the team's comeback post the World Cup results, Harmanpreet Singh said:

"Bouncing back from a disappointing show in the World Cup was never easy. But we had to regroup and recover from this outing. I think looking back, the team has shown immense character and dignity to overcome the heartbreak of not doing well in the World Cup at home"

India returned to Rourkela with a bang during the home leg of the 2022-23 FIH Pro League back in March this year defeating both the reigning world-champion Germany and Australia twice in as many matches.

Meanwhile, the results didn't go in their favor during the away leg which saw them finish fourth behind the Netherlands, Great Britain and Belgium in the final standings.

Captain Harmanpreet had a memorable outing in the 2022-23 FIH Pro League bagging 18 goals, finishing the tournament as the top-scorer.

"I felt like I had found my rhythm back in drag flick" - Harmanpreet Singh

Harmanpreet Singh feels surreal to have secured a direct qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics

About India's performance in the home leg of the 2022-23 FIH Pro League, he said:

"I think beating Germany at home during the Pro League and also doing well against Australia, in a way reinstated our confidence. Personally, for me, I felt like I had found my rhythm back in drag flick

India put up a dominating display at the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy, as International hockey returned to Chennai for the first time in 16 years. Trailing 1-3 in the final against Malaysia, India fought back from that position in a nail-biting summit clash to claim glory much to the delight of a passionate Chennai crowd.

Harmanpreet further elaborated:

"I think the moment we beat Malaysia in the Final of the Asian Champions Trophy, the expectations that we will bag the Gold in the Asian Games went up not just for our fans but also within the team. But it was important for us to not get ahead of ourselves"

The winning momentum continued from the Asian Champions Trophy in August to the Hangzhou Asian Games in September and October 2023 as India eased past all the opponents in every single fixture. This includes the gold medal match where they defeated Japan 5-1.

About the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games dream run, the Indian captain said:

"As a team, we knew that winning the Asian Games would be ideal for our preparations to change the colour of the medal in the Paris Olympics. It has given us almost a year to prepare and be our best. Some of them asked if we would get complacent and satisfied after winning Asian Games Gold, if anything, it has only made us more eager and determined to stand on the podium again in Paris"

Indian fans will be hoping that the results and the colour of the medal remain the same when Harmanpreet Singh and his men enter the field representing India in Paris next year.