Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Japan vs India, Match 12

Hosts India remain first in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 points table, having defeated Japan in their fourth fixture of the tournament. India have 12 points and a goal difference of 13.

Meanwhile, Japan succumbed to their first loss in the tournament and conceded their first goal of the tournament against India. They are placed second in the standings with nine points and a goal difference of 10.

Korea and China have seven and six points, respectively, and occupy the third and fourth place on the table. Korea have a goal difference of zero, while China have a goal difference of eight.

Fifth-placed Malaysia only have a single point from four matches, while Thailand have zero points. They have a goal difference of -12 and -19, respectively.

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023: China, Korea and India register victories on Day 4

Indian Hockey Team celebrates a goal against Japan at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Korea took on Thailand in the opening encounter of the day in Ranchi. The former defeated Thailand 3-0 to hand their opponents their fourth loss in the ongoing edition of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, China thrashed Malaysia 4-0 in the 15th match of the competition. Zhong Jiaqi led China's attack with a hat-trick, including two penalty corner goals. The other goal was scored by China's Meirong Zou off a penalty corner in the 22nd minute.

India squared off against Japan in the 12th match of the 2023 Women's Asian Champions Trophy. The first half ended with a score of 0-0, with both teams going neck to neck in the game.

However, India's Naveent Kaur put one into the back of the net in the first minute of the third quarter to hand India a 1-0 lead in the game. Japan then bounced back with Kana Urata's penalty corner conversion in the 37th minute.

The scores were leveled at 1-1 at the end of the third quarter. However, the closely fought encounter ended in India's favor thanks to Sangita Kumari's penalty corner goal in the 47th minute.

She helped India take the lead in the game and register a victory against the in-form Japan.