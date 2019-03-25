×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Keith scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Avalanche 2-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    25 Mar 2019, 09:00 IST
AP Image

CHICAGO (AP) — Duncan Keith scored 1:23 into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night.

The defenseman took a feed from Brandon Saad, bulled his way down left wing, shrugged off a check from Nathan MacKinnon and beat goaltender Phillipp Grubauer between the legs to snap the Blackhawks' three-game losing streak. Chicago pulled within five points of Colorado for the second Western Conference wild card.

Artem Anisimov had a power-play goal for the Blackhawks, tying it 1-all early in the third period. Corey Crawford made 19 saves.

Alexander Kerfoot scored on a 5-on-3 power play for the Avalanche, who had won four straight.

Kerfoot opened the scoring with Colorado's second 5-on-3 goal in two games. He deflected Tyson Barrie's slap shot past Crawford with 4:34 left in the second period while Marcus Kruger and Jonathan Toews were in the penalty box.

Chicago tied it on Anisimov's goal 1:44 into the third. Anisimov moved to the slot after winning the faceoff from Carl Soderberg and deflected Brent Seabrook's slap shot from the point past Grubauer. It was Chicago's second power-play goal in 11 games.

The Avalanche controlled play early, with Sven Andrighetto hitting the post 65 seconds in, but the Blackhawks gradually took over. They forced Grubauer to make 40 stops, including a brilliant glove save on Toews with 3:26 remaining in regulation.

Colorado didn't get a shot in overtime. The Avalanche controlled play for the first 50 seconds, but Chicago took control of the puck after a battle on the boards and it eventually came to Saad, who found Keith open on the left side.

NOTES: Colorado is 11-5-2 in its last 18 games. ... Chicago is 9-7-1 in its past 17 after going 10-2 to climb into the playoff race. ... Colorado LW Gabriel Landeskog (upper body) missed his eighth straight game. ... Chicago C Drake Caggiula (concussion) missed his 11th consecutive game. ... Chicago juggled its line combinations, putting a slumping Alex DeBrincat back with Toews and Patrick Kane.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Kane scores 2nd of game in OT to lift Blackhawks over Avs
RELATED STORY
Forsberg lifts Predators past Blackhawks, 4-3 in OT
RELATED STORY
Kane scores 2, Blackhawks beat Red Wings 5-4 in OT
RELATED STORY
Marchand's OT goal lifts Bruins over Avalanche 2-1
RELATED STORY
Avalanche beat Blackhawks 4-2 for 4th straight win
RELATED STORY
Wilson breaks out of scoring funk, Avs beat Blackhawks 4-2
RELATED STORY
Toews scores first NHL goal, Islanders beat Blackhawks in OT
RELATED STORY
Larkin lifts Red Wings past Maple Leafs 5-4 in OT
RELATED STORY
MacKinnon's OT goal gives Avalanche 4-3 win over Red Wings
RELATED STORY
Blackhawks rally for 5-4 shootout win over Sabres
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us