Kings' Jonathan Quick sustains lower-body injury in practice

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick was placed on injured reserve Sunday after sustaining a lower-body injury in practice the previous day.

Jack Campbell will start against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night. Campbell went 2-0-2 with a 2.48 goals-against average and .924 save percentage in four starts for Los Angeles last season.

"He came in last year in some tough situations and was probably the reason we got a point at Winnipeg late in the year on the road trip," Kings coach John Stevens said. "He works hard, reads the game well, good communicator, so we're confident he can step in and do the job."

Stevens said Quick would undergo further evaluation to determine the extent of the injury.

The Kings recalled NHL veteran Peter Budaj from their American Hockey League affiliate prior to Sunday's game.

Quick, the 2012 Conn Smythe Trophy winner during the Kings' first Stanley Cup-winning season and two-time Jennings Trophy winner for fewest goals allowed during the regular season, saved 30 of 33 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose in the season opener on Friday.

Quick has won at least 33 games in six of 12 seasons in the NHL, including three of the past four seasons.