Impact Bound For Glory 2020: 5 Takeaways from the PPV

IMPACT Wrestling has had to leap unequalled obstacles to have a triumphant year. The celebration of these accomplishments should have been here at their biggest event of the year at Bound For Glory. However, it would become a pay-per-view that continued the narrative of IMPACT Wrestling overcoming the odds against them once again.

Bound For Glory 2020 featured four title matches highlighted by the heated rivalry of Rich Swann and Eric Young for the IMPACT World Championship. We would also see a Fatal Four Way Match for the IMPACT Tag Team Titles, a Six Way Scramble for the X-Division Championship and a good heel vs. babyface battle between Deonna Purrazzo and Kylie Rae for the Knockouts Championship. We would also see if Moose could control his narrative against EC3 in an Undisclosed Location, the Call Your Shot Gauntlet and the newest IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock facing Eddie Edwards.

With some audio issues early and a quite notable bait and switch, there were some negatives on the night. However, the highly entertaining show surrounding those few moments allowed IMPACT to deliver a show they can be proud of. Here, we will discuss the five biggest takeaways from IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory.

#5 Rohit Raju proves to be a magnificent heel X-Division Champion in the Bound For Glory 2020 opener

When Rohit Raju won the X-Division Championship back at IMPACT Wrestling Emergence, many fans thought it was the company allowing one of their longest and most hard working performers to finally get an opportunity. And Raju has taken complete advantage of it. Heading into Bound For Glory, he had started the "Defeat Rohit Challenge" and got himself in enough hot water with the other X-Division competitors, leading to a Six Way Scramble Match.

In this Bound For Glory opening contest, Raju stood out the most with his often funny heel work. His trash talk and claims of "Equality!" whenever he attacked Jordynne Grace gave this traditional spotfest a little more than we would have expected.

This was a fun opener where Rohit got the victory by being a majestic chicken heel and taking advantage of his opponents. He has proven himself as a competent performer and given us a different kind of X-Division Champion.