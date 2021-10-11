IMPACT Wrestling Roundup: Two released WWE superstars confirmed to join, Backstage details on Braun Strowman's possible debut date, Is Bray Wyatt set to join? - 10th October

Welcome to another edition of the IMPACT Wrestling roundup where we bring you the biggest news and rumors coming out of the IMPACT zone. With the 'forbidden door' wide open, multiple former WWE superstars have been showing up on promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling and AEW.

In today's edition, we are going to take a look into which former WWE Superstars are IMPACT bound and what could lie ahead for the company. IMPACT has already promised its fans that they have some big surprises planned for Bound for Glory which will take place on October 23rd 2021.

Two of the biggest names who are rumored to make their IMPACT debuts soon are former WWE Universal Champions Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. It has also been said that the company is interested in signing Buddy Murphy as well. So without further ado, let us dive in the news and rumors for IMPACT Wrestling:

#5 Braun Strowman set to join IMPACT Wrestling soon

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter had stated that Braun Strowman is in talks with IMPACT Wrestling. There is speculation that The Monster Among Men will make his debut for the company at Bound for Glory.

Now, Fightful Select has said there is 'heavy interest' in Braun Strowman joining IMPACT. The company has been making a major play to sign the behemoth.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, IMPACT Wrestling is "heavily interested" in signing Strowman to their roster. Ross Sapp also notes that there's been a push backstage in IMPACT for the past month to bring him in.

It had also been rumored that Strowman did have talks with AEW sometime back, but nothing came of it. Therefore, it is quite likely that the former Universal Champion will join IMPACT Wrestling.

Braun Strowman would be a great addition to the roster as the fans will get treated to some great heavyweight fights if he joins as the company has some big names such as Moose and W.Morrisey that he could battle.

