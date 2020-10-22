ISL 2020/21 - 3 Indian players who have to perform for ATK Mohun Bagan this season

The marriage of ATK and Mohun Bagan FC has now led to ATK Mohun Bagan taking part in the quintessential top-flight of Indian football - the Indian Super League (ISL). Although it will be their first season in the league, ATK Mohun Bagan comes into the league with somewhat of a fair wind behind them.

Having retained several of their players and head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, the Mariners seem to be favorites coming into the ISL. On paper, they have perhaps the best balance between overseas and Indian players.

We look at 3 Indian players who could make a difference for the Mariners in the upcoming season of the ISL.

1) Sandesh Jhingan

Following his departure from the Kerala Blasters, it was only a matter of time before Sandesh Jhingan found himself another club. The 27-year-old has been perhaps the best success story in the history of the ISL so far and has also gone on to captain the Indian football team on several occasions.

This time around, Jhingan finds himself in one of the biggest clubs in the country with a rich history. Given his defensive prowess and solidity, it would be normal to expect a lot from Jhingan in the context of the 2020-21 ISL season.

2) Subhasish Bose

Good quality left full-backs are rather hard to come by not just in India but all across the globe. This simple fact makes 25-year-old Subhasish Bose a much-sought-after commodity in the Indian Super League. The youngster boasts of a fantastic defensive presence and is someone who can assist in attack as well.

In fact, it was with Mohun Bagan in the 2017 edition of the I-League that the youngster burst onto the scene and began knocking on the doors of the national side. Now, Bose has returned to his old stomping grounds with ATK Mohun Bagan and will be the first choice left-back for the season.

3) Pronay Halder

In central midfield, Pronay Halder is as solid as they come. Having been praised in the past for his exceptional stamina and work rate as a box-to-box midfielder, Halder will be perhaps the most important part of the ATK Mohun Bagan set up for the 2020-21 edition of the ISL.

At the moment, coach Habas has somewhat of a 'good headache' when it comes to selecting his central midfielders for the starting XI.

It would seem as though Michael Soosairaj, Pronay Halder, and Edu Garcia are favorites to start in central midfield with the likes of Bradden Inman and Carl McHugh taking up the reinforcement roles within the squad.