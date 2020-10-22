ISL 2020/21: 4 exciting overseas strikers to watch out for this season

The 2019-20 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) saw a sharp increase in the number of goals scored from the previous season.

In fact, the total tally of goals scored last season was 294, 38 more than the number of goals scored in the 2018-19 season. The average goals per game also increased from 2.69 to 3.09. Therefore, it is safe to assume that the 2020-21 season will break the 300-goal mark.

Over the years, overseas strikers have brought in a much-needed flair to the style of football in the ISL. With several managers opting for at least one overseas striking option, these players are expected to top the scoring charts in the upcoming ISL season.

We look at five overseas strikers to watch out for in this season's ISL.

1) Roy Krishna (ATK Mohun Bagan)

Roy Krishna

The manner in which Roy Krishna seamlessly fit into the ATK side was simply astonishing. The 33-year-old Fijian striker managed to slot in rather perfectly in the center-forward position and was instrumental in helping his side to secure the title.

In addition to this, Krishna also managed to win the Golden Boot in the previous season with 15 goals to his name after tying the scoring record with Bartholomew Ogbeche and Nerijus Valskis.

This season will witness the 33-year-old feature for ATK Mohun Bagan with several of India's finest players in and around him. He will be expected to play in attack with Australian David Williams and Edu Garcia and Brad Inman playing in central attacking midfield.

2) Marcelinho (Odisha FC)

Marcelinho

On paper, it would seem as though 33-year-old Brazilian forward Marcelinho guarantees goals. Having made his ISL debut all those years ago in 2016 with the now-defunct Delhi Dynamos, the Brazilian now finds himself with Odisha FC.

In fact, the 33-year-old is also one of the top goalscorers in the history of the ISL with 31 goals to his name in 63 appearances. Needless to say, Stuart Baxter will be pinning his hopes on the Brazilian to deliver the goods as Odisha FC look to better their performance from the previous season of the ISL.

3) Adam le Fondre (Mumbai City FC)

A-League Grand Final - Sydney FC v Melbourne City

For Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera, the signing of Adam le Fondre on loan from Sydney FC might seem like a coup. The 33-year-old has a terrific goalscoring record with the A-League club with 41 goals to his name in 60 appearances.

In fact, le Fondre was the top goalscorer in the league and propelled Sydney FC to a top of the table finish last season.

On paper, it would seem as though Mumbai City FC have the strongest attacking unit. With the likes of Hugo Boumous and Bartholomew Ogbeche joining Adam le Fondre in attack, it would seem as though an ISL playoffs spot is more or less guaranteed for Sergio Lobera's men this season.

4) Gary Hooper (Kerala Blasters)

A-League Rd 22 - Central Coast v Wellington

In the context of the 2020-21 season, 32-year-old Gary Hooper finds himself a part of a star-studded Kerala Blasters lineup with most of the overseas players having played top-flight football across several divisions.

In the case of Gary Hooper, there is also the experience of playing against the best in Europe in both the Champions League as well as the Europa League.

Although his goalscoring touch may have diminished in Australia in recent seasons, Hooper brings in a lot of experience and will be expected to be a contender for the Golden Boot this season.

Like Mumbai City FC, the Kerala Blasters are more or less expected to seal off a playoffs spot this season, at the very least.