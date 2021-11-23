ISL 2021/22 Chennaiyin FC Preview: When and where to watch, schedule, team list and timings (IST)

Two-time champion Chennaiyin FC will lock horns with Hyderabad FC in the season opener of the ISL 2021/22. The two sides will meet at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on November 23, Tuesday.

They had a poor run in the previous edition of the tournament, finishing eighth with just 20 points from 20 matches. The Marina Machans have a weak attacking unit when compared to other teams.

Even during the last season, they managed to score only 17 goals, which was the least by any team in the 2020/21 edition of the Indian-top-tier league.

They have made some changes to their squad, especially with foreign players, to ensure they give their best shot at winning their third trophy this season.

ISL 2021/22: Chennaiyin FC Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

November 23 vs Hyderabad FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7:30 pm

November 29 vs NorthEast United FC at Nehru Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

December 3 vs SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

December 11 vs ATK Mohun Bagan at Nehru Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

December 15 vs Mumbai City FC at Nehru Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm

December 18 vs Odisha FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

December 22 vs Kerala Blasters at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

December 30 vs Bengaluru FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm

January 2 vs Jamshedpur FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 9:30 pm

January 8 vs FC Goa at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 9:30 pm

Where to watch Chennaiyin FC's matches?

Fans in India can watch Chennaiyin FC's matches live on the Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar & Jio TV.

Chennaiyin FC squad for ISL 2021/22

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan

Midfielders: Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Aman Chetri, Melroy Assisi, Subhadip Majhi

Forwards: Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Vladimir Koman, Lukasz Gikiewicz

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Playing XI for ISL 2021/22

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa, Manuel Lanzarote, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves.

Edited by Diptanil Roy