ISL 2021/22 Chennaiyin FC Preview: When and where to watch, schedule, team list and timings (IST)

Two-time champion Chennaiyin FC will lock horns with Hyderabad FC in the season opener of the ISL 2021/22. The two sides will meet at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on November 23, Tuesday.
They had a poor run in the previous edition of the tournament, finishing eighth with just 20 points from 20 matches. The Marina Machans have a weak attacking unit when compared to other teams.
Even during the last season, they managed to score only 17 goals, which was the least by any team in the 2020/21 edition of the Indian-top-tier league.
They have made some changes to their squad, especially with foreign players, to ensure they give their best shot at winning their third trophy this season.
ISL 2021/22: Chennaiyin FC Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)
November 23 vs Hyderabad FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 7:30 pm
November 29 vs NorthEast United FC at Nehru Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm
December 3 vs SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm
December 11 vs ATK Mohun Bagan at Nehru Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm
December 15 vs Mumbai City FC at Nehru Stadium, Fatorda - 7:30 pm
December 18 vs Odisha FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm
December 22 vs Kerala Blasters at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm
December 30 vs Bengaluru FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium - 7:30 pm
January 2 vs Jamshedpur FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 9:30 pm
January 8 vs FC Goa at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim - 9:30 pm
Where to watch Chennaiyin FC's matches?
Fans in India can watch Chennaiyin FC's matches live on the Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar & Jio TV.
Chennaiyin FC squad for ISL 2021/22
Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas
Defenders: Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan
Midfielders: Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Aman Chetri, Melroy Assisi, Subhadip Majhi
Forwards: Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Vladimir Koman, Lukasz Gikiewicz
Chennaiyin FC Predicted Playing XI for ISL 2021/22
Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa, Manuel Lanzarote, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves.