Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 10 after BLR vs UP PKL 2023 match

Gujarat Giants retained the top spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table despite losing to defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 18 of PKL 2023. They have 17 points from five matches with three wins and a couple of losses.

The Giants got off to a flying start, winning three consecutive matches. However, they have now lost two in a row and will be hoping for a win against the Haryana Steelers.

On the other hand, the Pink Panthers have climbed three spots to occupy the seventh position. They have nine points from three games, having won, lost, and tied a game each.

Bengal Warriors (13 points), UP Yoddhas (12 points), Patna Pirates (10 points), Puneri Paltan (10 points), and Haryana Steelers (10 points) retain their spots after Day 10's play. They are placed between second and sixth in the PKL 2023 standings.

The Bengaluru Bulls (previously 11th) moved to the eighth position, having edged past UP Yoddhas by a couple of points in the second match on December 11. They have nine points with a solitary win and four losses thus far in the ongoing PKL edition.

Dabang Delhi (previously 7th), U Mumba (previously 8th), and Tamil Thalaivas (previously 9th) have dropped places and are placed between 9th - 11th in the PKL 2023 points table.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans are still at the bottom of the Pro Kabaddi standings and are searching for their first victory.

PKL 2023 Results: Match Summary

Jaipur Pink Panthers 35 - 32 Gujarat Giants (Arjun Deshwal - 15 raid points, Sunil Kumar - 5 tackle points; Sonu Jaglan - 13 raid points, Fazel Atrachali - 2 tackle points)

Bengaluru Bulls 38 - 36 UP Yoddhas (Vikas Kandola - 11 raid points, Saurabh Nandal - 4 tackle points; Pardeep Narwal - 13 raid points, Gurdeep - 3 tackle points)