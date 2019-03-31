×
PKL 2019: Top 9 players to watch out for in the auction

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Feature
81   //    31 Mar 2019, 16:16 IST

The Bulls will enter the season as defending champs (Image courtesy: prokabaddi.com
The Bulls will enter the season as defending champs (Image courtesy: prokabaddi.com

The PKL auction will take place on the 8th and 9th of April, and fans can't wait for the mega-event. The Elite Retained Players' list has been released by the league, and big names such as Rohit Kumar, Pardeep Narwal and Pawan Kumar Sehrawat have been retained, as was expected. 2 teams in the form of Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans chose to retain 4 players, while Puneri Paltan released all their players. The Retained Young Players' list has still not come out.

While some of the big names have been retained, there were some shockers when players like Rahul Chaudhari and Siddharth Sirish Desai were omitted from the list. These big-name players will go under the hammer, and one can expect them to earn the big bucks. Monu Goyat was sold for a whopping ₹1.51 crore last season, and with many star players set to go under the hammer, that record could break.

On that note, let us have a look at 9 players to watch out for in the upcoming PKL auction.

#9 Surender Nada

Surender Nada (far corner) Image courtesy: prokabaddi.com
Surender Nada (far corner) Image courtesy: prokabaddi.com

Surender Nada could only play a solitary game for Haryana Steelers last season due to an injury. He injured himself in the very first game and ruled himself out for the entire tournament. However, he didn't fail to create an impact as he managed 4 tackle points. The former Bengaluru Bulls' player has been one of the most successful defenders in the league's history and has made a name for himself as an ankle-hold specialist.

The left corner defender is a great leader on and off the mat and will be a guiding light for the team. He adds a lot of experience and never backs out of a fight.

Teams that will want him: Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddha

#8 Rishank Devadiga

Rishank Devadiga (Image Courtesy: prokabaddi.com)
Rishank Devadiga (Image Courtesy: prokabaddi.com)

The former UP Yoddha skipper can be a lethal raider on his day and has shown that on numerous occasions in the past. The 27-year-old had an injury-plagued season last time around and hence, wasn't able to deliver the goods on a more consistent basis. He notched up 100 raid points in 23 games last season at an average of 4.3 points per game.

Teams that will want him: Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers

