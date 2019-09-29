Pro Kabaddi 2019: Top 5 raiders from the Jaipur leg

Siddharth Desai entertained the fans in Jaipur

The Jaipur leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is in the history books now as the action has moved to Panchkula. Jaipur Pink Panthers could register only one win in front of their home fans as they had a win percentage of only 25.

Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi K.C. secured their respective playoff berths during the Jaipur leg whereas Tamil Thalaivas became the first team to be eliminated from the tournament.

The fans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium witnessed a lot of thrilling encounters as the star players played to their full potential. The raiders ruled the roost in Jaipur as they scored most of the points on the mat.

Here are the top 5 raiders from the Jaipur leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 -

#5 Nilesh Salunke - 27 raid points

Nilesh Salunke finally returned to form

Matches - 3, Raid Points - 27, Average Raid Points/Match - 9

The Jaipur Pink Panthers found a new hero in Nilesh Salunke during their home leg as the former Telugu Titans star supported Deepak Hooda to perfection. He did not feature in the first match however, his 15 raid points in the second match had almost snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat for Jaipur.

In the third match, Nilesh got proper support of Deepak Narwal and Deepak Hooda as the trio’s magnificent performance helped Jaipur Pink Panthers win their only match of the home leg.

Playing against his former team in the final match, Nilesh struggled to take touch points, but he still ended the match with 5 raid points to his name.

Undoubtedly, Nilesh Salunke’s return to form was the biggest positive for Jaipur.

