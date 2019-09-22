Pro Kabaddi: 5 teams with the best home leg record in PKL history

U Mumba and Gujarat Fortune Giants have impressive records at home

Mashal Sports and Star India initiated the Pro Kabaddi League in the year 2014 with the goal of reviving the sport of Kabaddi by involving some of the best players from across the country and on the global scene as well.

The league follows a caravan based format wherein every franchise gets to host the tournament for a week in their home city. In the first 4 seasons, eight teams were a part of the league before four more teams joined the cash-rich league.

In general, the idea of introducing a home leg was brought about in order to give the Kabaddi fans in each city a chance to cheer for the stars who were representing their home side. With each passing season, the emphasis on performing well in the home leg and building some momentum was in focus and this season has been no different.

As part of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019, each team has been slotted in to play four matches as part of their home leg and winning these four encounters has given them a massive advantage in terms of making a move up the points table.

Dabang Delhi (unbeaten), Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors are the few teams to have enjoyed a good run at home. We take a look at five franchises which have had the best records at home.

Note - Numbers are updated till 20th September 2019 and the teams are ranked on the basis of win percentage at home.

#5 Bengaluru Bulls - 44% win percentage

Rohit Kumar has been the captain of the Bengaluru Bulls since season 4

Matches - 32, Wins - 14, Tied - 1, Defeats - 17

Season six champions Bengaluru Bulls have been one of the most successful teams of the tournament. They have made it to the knockout stages of the competition on three occasions and have participated in two summit clashes. Talking about their performance in front of the home fans, the Bulls have played their home games in three cities, namely Bengaluru, Pune and Nagpur.

In their first-ever home leg, the Bengaluru-based franchise won three of the four matches but could not replicate this success in the next few seasons, as they picked up only three wins from a total of 12 matches.

In season 5, they could win only two of their six home games while in the sixth edition, they had won 3 matches at home. Playing at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in 2019, the Rohit Kumar-led side recorded 3 wins in 4 matches.

