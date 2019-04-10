×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pro Kabaddi Auction 2019: Rating the twelve squads

Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
884   //    10 Apr 2019, 14:27 IST

The Tamil Thalaivas wear a very formidable look
The Tamil Thalaivas wear a very formidable look

The Pro Kabaddi League season seven auctions came to a close on the 9th of April as a total of 200 players received new deals across the two days of the mega auctions as the twelve teams spent a total of ₹50 crore overall.

U Mumba's ace raider from season six Siddharth Desai penned the second-costliest deal in the history of the PKL as the Telugu Titans broke the bank to secure his services for ₹1.45 crore while Puneri Paltan shelled out ₹1.20 crore to re-sign the services of Nitin Tomar.

Stalwarts such as Rahul Chaudhari (₹94 lakh) and Monu Goyat (₹93 lakh) were forced to settle for less owing to their moderate show last season while Sandeep Narwal raked in the riches as U Mumba paid out a sum of ₹89 lakh to add him to their roster.

In the foreign players' category, Iranians Mohammad Nabibakhsh (₹77.75 lakh- Bengal Warriors) and Abozar Mighani (₹75 lakh - Telugu Titans) claimed the top honors while Jang Kun Lee found a new team for the upcoming season as he was snapped up by the Patna Pirates for ₹40 lakh.

With a number of players switching loyalties to a couple of players finding their spot back in their season six franchise, we rate the twelve teams ahead of season seven of the Pro Kabaddi League.

U Mumba - 5/10

Does U Mumba have the might to go all the way?
Does U Mumba have the might to go all the way?

The season two winners retained skipper Fazel Atrachali and along with him youngsters such as Arjun Deshwal, Gaurav Kumar, Surinder Singh, and Rajguru Subramaniam. From the auctions, U Mumba shelled out a whopping ₹89 lakh for the services of Sandeep Narwal, while their next costliest purchase was Rohit Baliyan, who re-joined the team for a price of ₹35 lakh.

Strengths

The defensive unit is certainly the biggest strength with the two corner positions set to be occupied by two of the best in the world, Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal. Add Surinder Singh's aggression to the mix, the trio could form a good combination.

Advertisement

Weaknesses

Good quality raiders, who can strike big.

Last season, U Mumba had Siddharth Desai in their ranks and he single-handedly won matches for U Mumba. However, with Desai no more a part of the team, the onus will be on Rohit Baliyan to assume the lead raiders' role and for support will be the likes of Athul MS, Abhishek Singh amongst others, who are yet to prove their full potential.

1 / 12 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Patna Pirates Tamil Thalaivas Rahul Chaudhari Siddharth Desai
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
Sports. Sports and a whole lot of sports.
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Rating all the squads
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction : Full list of players bought by Tamil Thalaivas
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019: Full list of Players Sold on Day 1 
RELATED STORY
PKL Auction 2019: List of all players participating in this year's PKL auction
RELATED STORY
PKL Auction 2019: Complete list of players bought by each team
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019: Have Telugu Titans made the right move by replacing Rahul Chaudhari with Siddharth Desai?
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019: Full list of players bought by the Patna Pirates
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019: 4 players who might go unsold in the upcoming auction
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 Auctions: 5 players who Patna Pirates must target
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019: 3 players who have surprisingly been retained by their franchises ahead of the auction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us