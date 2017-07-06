Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 PKL stars who have played other sports as well

Did you know that star raider Jang Kun Lee is an expert at three other sports as well?

@shraishth_jain by Shraishth Jain Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jul 2017, 15:21 IST

Jang Kun Lee has excelled at judo, taekwondo and rowing

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 is all set to start on July 28 and will be bigger and better than ever. The latest edition will feature 12 teams, after four new ones were added, divided into two zones and facing off in a total of 138 matches across three months.

The world’s best raiders, defenders and all-rounders will be on show in this kabaddi extravaganza. However, there will be a few stars who are not only experts at kabaddi, but also have excelled at other sports earlier in their careers. Let’s take a look at them!

#1 Jang Kun Lee

The star raider from South Korea has been one of the shining lights of the Pro Kabaddi League across the last few years. In 51 matches, he has amassed a whopping 262 points and also took his national side to a third-place finish at the Kabaddi World Cup last year.

However, he was introduced to kabaddi only in 2012. Prior to that, he was already an expert in judo and taekwondo, and has used the skills from those martial arts in kabaddi as well. Apart from that, he has also dabbled in rowing – a sport which requires great core strength and is quite handy for a raider in kabaddi.

