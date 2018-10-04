Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 12 raiders to watch out for this season

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 125 // 04 Oct 2018, 23:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Deepak Narwal was impressive for Bengal Warriors last season

Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 commences in a few days as the action kicks off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on October 7, 2018. The three-month long gruelling season will come to an end with the grand final in Mumbai on January 5, 2019, where the champions will be crowned.

Raiders have been the big-ticket attractions for the Pro Kabaddi League over the five seasons enthralling audiences of the sport with their wide variety of raiding techniques on the mat. They score the bulk of the points for the teams and despite the sport being a team sport, are one of the major reasons for the success of the team in the league.

We take a look at some of the top raiders that will be the ones to look out for this upcoming season in the Pro Kabaddi League.

#12 Deepak Narwal - Patna Pirates

Deepak Narwal is back with the Patna Pirates this season after being a crucial part of their maiden championship victory in Season 3 of the Pro Kabaddi League. Narwal had a breakout season last year with the Bengal Warriors along with Maninder Singh as he scored 85 raid points.

He will partner up with Pardeep Narwal this season and it will be interesting to see how he steps up this year as well.

#11 Kashiling Adake - Bengaluru Bulls

Kashiling Adake did well for U Mumba last season

Kashiling Adake has been one of the most prolific raiders in the Pro Kabaddi League and had topped the raiding charts back in the second season with 114 points for the Dabang Delhi KC side.

He was a part of the U Mumba franchise last season and was their highest scoring raider and will be a part of the Bengaluru Bulls side this year. His pairing with the star man Rohit Kuma could prove to be a fruitful one for the Bengaluru Bulls.

1 / 6 NEXT