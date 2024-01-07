10 best Korean eye masks for dark circles and puffiness

Korean eye masks stand out as a staple in the pursuit of bright and refreshed eyes. They are usually infused with a blend of traditional Eastern ingredients and cutting-edge technology. These eye masks have become synonymous with self-care and indulgence. They are designed to address a variety of concerns, such as puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines.

Many of the Korean eye masks available on the market includes ingrediants like collagen, vitamin E, and arbutin which are known to keep skin soft and hydrated. These eye masks effectively lighten dark circle and help the skin around the eyes look fresh and relaxed.

The 10 best Korean eye masks to treat dark circles and puffy eyes

1) For a cooling boost: Tony Moly moisture boost hydrogel eye patches

The Moisture Boost Hydrogel Eye Patches from TONYMOLY hydrate, moisturize, and lessen the appearance of fine lines and dark circles under the eyes. These hydrating eye gels containing plankton, seawater, and hyaluronic acid are needed for fatigued eyes.

This costs $24 and is available on the TONYMOLY website.

2) Best for damaged skin: Cosrx advanced snail hydrogel eye patch

The sensitive eye area is hydrated, plumped up, and brightened with COSRX's Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch. The eye mask comes in two sizes, small and large, for a great fit that will calm and hydrate the skin. "My eyes love these! They look and feel so hydrated and refreshed!" says an Ulta reviewer.

The Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch is available for $28 on the COSRX website.

3) To help with wrinkles: G9 Skin pink blur hydrogel eyepatch

The Korean hydrogel eye patches with adenosine and an extract from eight different types of berries serve to firm, brighten, and reduce wrinkles around the eyes. Astaxanthin and adenosine are present in this product. These components may be able to increase the firmness and elasticity of the skin, as well as assist in preventing and lessening fine lines and wrinkles.

These hydrogel eye patches cost $20 and can be found on The Beauty Spy wesbite.

4) For revitalized under eyes: Abib collagen eye patch

The Jericho rose extract in the Abib Collagen Eye Patch helps hydrate and calm the skin, giving it a more radiant and youthful appearance. Palmitoyl tripeptide-5 and vegan collagen increase skin firmness and lessen the visibility of wrinkles and fine lines. The appearance of enlarged pores and uneven skin tone is improved with niacinamide.

This is available on the Inspa website for $31.

5) For youthful-looking skin: Pyunkang Yul black tea time reverse eye patch

Use Pyunkang Yul's fermented black tea anti-aging eye patch masks to travel back in time. This potent mask, rich in antioxidants, smoothes and softens the look of fine wrinkles around your delicate eye area. Antioxidants from fermented black tea help skin become significantly firmer.

Contains ceramides, which fortify and shield skin. Additionally, niacinamide and rice bran extracts brighten skin, while hyaluronic acid moisturizes it.

The black tea time reverse eye patch is available on the Pyunkang Yul website for $19.90.

6) For brightening: Goodal green tangerine vitamin C eye patches

Give the sensitive region under your eyes the vitamin C it needs. With their abundance of vitamin C serum, these hydrogel eye patches will brighten the region under your eyes. Unlike other gel patches that fall off, this one has a soft gel texture.

This is a result of its imprinted ability to stick to and grasp the appropriate spot. possesses Vitamin C from green tangerine extract, which slows down the aging process, while niacinamide enhances skin tone.

The Goodal green tangerine vitamin C eye patches are available on the Target website for $20.

7) The 3-in-1 eye patch: Heimish matcha biome hydrogel eye patch

A three-in-one moisturizing eye patch that minimizes the look of fine lines and aging symptoms by calming, brightening, and hydrating the region beneath the eyes. Probiotics from matcha help reduce the appearance of dark circles, and the contoured cutout design fits the eye area precisely to yield the best benefits.

Probiotics, enzymes, and matcha extracts are fermented to create Matcha Biome, which fortifies the skin's protective layer. Botaniceutical Plus 10 relieves skin irritation and shields it from environmental damage. It includes a vegan and completely environmentally friendly hydrogel solution derived from sea plants that dissolves in water with ease.

The matcha biome hydrogel eye patch costs $20 and is available on the Heimish website.

8) For firmness: Benton snail bee ultimate hydrogel eye patches

With these hydrogel eye patches, you can have a spa day at home. They are filled with charcoal, gold, diamond, botanical extracts, and snail mucin to brighten, firm, and hydrate the region around your eyes. Age spots and fine wrinkles look less prominent after using Snail Secretion Filtrate.

The natural moisture barrier of the skin is restored by sodium hyaluronate, also known as hyaluronic acid. Bee venom improves appearance by minimizing wrinkles and fine lines.

The snail bee ultimate hydrogel eye patches are available on the Benton Cosmetics website for $28.

9) To refresh and glow: Dr. Ceuracle Hyal reyouth hydrogel eye mask

One should give the skin surrounding the eyes a little more attention. For a renewed look, use these hydrogel eye masks to brighten and refresh the area beneath the eyes. A 6-hyal-complex brightens and nourishes the skin.

The Dr. Ceuracle Hyal reyouth hydrogel eye mask can be found on the Sukoshimart website for $27.

10) For that hydration under the eyes: Heimish Bulgarian rose hydrogel eye patch

Deeply moisturize one's sensitive under-eye area with an eye mask, including Bulgarian rose water. One's eyes will appear younger and more vibrant. Puffiness is less noticeable while using Bulgarian rose water. Chondrus crispus is rich in antioxidants and minerals. The mixture nourishes parched skin.

The Heimish Bulgarian rose hydrogel eye patch can be found on the skincare brand's website for $22.

To sum up, the realm of Korean eye masks presents an assortment of skincare options, each customized to fulfill distinct requirements and preferences. Whether snail mucin is added for hydration, ginseng for rejuvenation, or green tea for calming properties, these masks precisely and effectively address a range of issues while brightening and decreasing puffiness.