WWE SmackDown Live Results (February 2, 2024): Logan Paul takes massive shot at pro fighter, new commentary team revealed

Logan says Kevin Owens didn't take advantage of his "one and only opportunity". Logan says he outsmarted The Prizefighter. Kevin says he does whatever it takes to win. He admits he got caught using the brass knucks and praised the referee for catching it. Owens then says the next time they wrestle Owens will prove he doesn't need brass knucks to defeat him. Paul says Kevin smells bad and Owens says he bathed in Prime before he came out. Logan says he's going to focus on a "real" challenger, not Kevin Owens. Logan then revealed Kevin is wrestling Austin Theory, who proceeds to come out with Grayson Waller.
Paul says Kevin smells bad and Owens says he bathed in Prime before he came out. Logan says he's going to focus on a "real" challenger, not Kevin Owens. Logan then revealed Kevin is wrestling Austin Theory, who proceeds to come out with Grayson Waller.