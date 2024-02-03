Create
  • WWE SmackDown Live Results (February 2, 2024): Logan Paul takes massive shot at pro fighter, new commentary team revealed
Live

WWE SmackDown Live Results (February 2, 2024): Logan Paul takes massive shot at pro fighter, new commentary team revealed

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedFeb 03, 2024 06:43 IST

Check out the results for WWE SmackDown right here.

topic-thumbnail

06:43 (IST)3 FEB 2024

Logan says Kevin Owens didn't take advantage of his "one and only opportunity". Logan says he outsmarted The Prizefighter. Kevin says he does whatever it takes to win. He admits he got caught using the brass knucks and praised the referee for catching it. Owens then says the next time they wrestle Owens will prove he doesn't need brass knucks to defeat him.

Paul says Kevin smells bad and Owens says he bathed in Prime before he came out. Logan says he's going to focus on a "real" challenger, not Kevin Owens. Logan then revealed Kevin is wrestling Austin Theory, who proceeds to come out with Grayson Waller.

06:41 (IST)3 FEB 2024

As Logan continued to gloat, Kevin Owens' music played and he walked out to a big reaction from the fans in Alabama. Owens compliments Alabama, tells Logan nobody wants to hear him, and calls him an unbearable idiot. Owens says Saturday was a moral victory because he enjoyed knocking Logan senseless, but now he wants to take the United States Title. 

06:38 (IST)3 FEB 2024

Logan Paul says he would be nice, but the crowd booed him. He then says he underestimated Kevin Owens but insulted him, saying he looks like an angry donut. 

Logan then says Kevin did more damage than Floyd Mayweather. He said despite that, he's still a champion. Logan then calls the roster brittle and makes fun of CM Punk's tricep injury.


06:37 (IST)3 FEB 2024

After that, we see Cody Rhodes arrive at the building earlier in the day alongside his dog, Pharoah. Damage CTRL minus Dakota Kai was also shown entering the ringside area earlier.

Logan Paul's music then hits as he kicks things off for the night! It is also revealed that Corey Graves and Wade Barrett will be the commentary duo on SmackDown moving forward. Corey seems to be taking over play-by-play. 

06:33 (IST)3 FEB 2024

SmackDown starts off with the standard "Then. Now. Forever. Together." intro. From there, Corey Graves welcomes us to the show. The Bloodline is shown arriving earlier to their locker room. We then see a recap of the 2024 Royal Rumble from Saturday. 

06:27 (IST)3 FEB 2024

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

The following has been announced for tonight's show:

- Cody Rhodes will go face-to-face with Roman Reigns.
- Bayley will reveal her WrestleMania opponent.
- Logan Paul will appear.
- And more!


